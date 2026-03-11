ETV Bharat / international

From Pipeline To Intelligence Channels: Signs Of A Reset In India–Bangladesh Ties

New Delhi: After months of uncertainty in India-Bangladesh relations, early signals suggest that New Delhi and Dhaka may be cautiously rebuilding engagement following the return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power.

With Tarique Rahman assuming office as Prime Minister in February this year, a combination of quiet intelligence exchanges and expanding energy cooperation – including diesel supplies through the Bangladesh–India Friendship Pipeline – is emerging as the foundation of a possible diplomatic thaw.

The growing role of India in Bangladesh’s fuel supply chain – especially diesel – has acquired fresh strategic significance after the change of government in Dhaka. With BNP’s Rahman assuming power, New Delhi and Dhaka are cautiously recalibrating their relationship after several months of political uncertainty following the ouster of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Energy cooperation has emerged as one of the most practical pillars through which both countries can stabilise ties.

Bangladesh relies heavily on diesel to run its economy. The fuel powers transport fleets, irrigation pumps in agriculture, inland waterway vessels, industrial generators and even some power plants during electricity shortages. Diesel accounts for roughly 63 per cent of Bangladesh’s total petroleum consumption, making it the backbone of the country’s fuel system.

Historically, Dhaka depended overwhelmingly on West Asian suppliers such as Kuwait for diesel imports. But over the past two decades the country diversified its sources to include Singapore, Malaysia, China and India. This diversification was partly driven by concerns about supply disruptions in the Bay of Bengal and the Strait of Hormuz and the volatility of global shipping routes.

Among these new suppliers, India has emerged as the most strategically important, even though it does not always supply the largest volume.

The key reason is infrastructure connectivity. The commissioning of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline in December 2022 created the first direct cross-border petroleum supply route between the two countries. The pipeline transports diesel from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam to the Parbatipur depot in northern Bangladesh.

Through this route, diesel reaches Bangladesh within about two days, far faster than maritime shipments. It reduces shipping costs and vulnerability to maritime disruptions. Recently, a shipment of 5,000 tonnes of diesel arrived in Bangladesh through this pipeline.

Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), said the shipment was delivered under a long-term arrangement through which India supplies around 180,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh each year via the cross-border pipeline. Officials noted that the delivery is particularly important at a time when global oil markets are experiencing volatility due to geopolitical tensions disrupting shipments along major maritime routes in the wake of the West Asia conflict. The latest consignment is expected to help sustain adequate fuel stocks to support power generation, transportation and agricultural activities in northern Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, which imports roughly 4.3 million tonnes of diesel annually, the pipeline does not replace sea-borne imports but acts as a reliable emergency buffer and strategic reserve supply channel.

India’s state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited remains one of the key suppliers facilitating these exports.

Relations between India and the BNP have historically been complicated. New Delhi enjoyed particularly close ties with the previous government led by the Awami League’s Hasina. During her tenure, Dhaka cooperated extensively with India on security issues, including acting against insurgent groups from India’s northeastern region that once operated from Bangladeshi territory.

With the BNP returning to power, India has been keen to ensure that pragmatic areas of cooperation – especially trade, connectivity and energy – continue unaffected.

Fuel supply cooperation fits this objective perfectly for several reasons: