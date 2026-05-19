ETV Bharat / international

From Oslo To The Indo-Pacific: Why Norway’s IPOI Move Matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in Oslo, Norway on May 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Norway’s decision to become a partner in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oslo underscores how the Indo-Pacific’s maritime stability is no longer a concern limited to regional powers.

As one of the world’s foremost maritime nations with deep expertise in ocean governance, Norway’s entry into the IPOI reflects a shared recognition that the future of global commerce, environmental stewardship, and rules-based order will be shaped decisively in the Indo-Pacific, a region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.

“The leaders agreed to continue and strengthen the excellent cooperation in the domain of Blue Economy in line with the MOU on Ocean Dialogue signed in 2019,” a joint statement issued following a bilateral summit meeting between Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on Monday reads.

“They recognised the importance of UNCLOS (United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea) and respect for the right to freedom of navigation and overflight for all in the international seas for the benefit of maritime security, maritime trade and international peace and stability. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS. In this context, India welcomed Norway's joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.”

The IPOI was launched by India in November 2019 at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-led East Asia Summit to foster cooperation among countries with shared interests in a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region. It is a non-treaty, voluntary framework focused on collaborative action across key maritime domains.

The IPOI’s work is structured around seven pillars aimed at addressing shared challenges and opportunities in the region: maritime security; maritime ecology and environment; marine resources; capacity building and resource sharing; disaster risk reduction and Management; science, technology and academic cooperation; and trade, connectivity and maritime transport.

These pillars underscore the initiative’s broad scope — from maritime security cooperation to sustainable use of ocean resources and scientific collaboration — all designed to collectively enhance regional stability, prosperity, and resilience. Australia leads the maritime ecology pillar. France and India jointly lead in maritime resources. Japan leads the connectivity and infrastructure pillar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and others during the India-Norway Business & Research Summit, in Oslo on Monday. (ANI)

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during delegation-level talks, in Oslo, Norway (PTI)

Indonesia has shown interest in maritime security cooperation. Singapore and the UK have contributed to science and academic cooperation.