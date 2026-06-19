ETV Bharat / international

From Its Deep Roots In Ancient India, Yoga Has Become Truly Universal: Guterres

United Nations: Commemorating the International Day of Yoga, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that from its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of all faiths. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN marked the 12th International Day of Yoga at the world body’s headquarters on Thursday on the theme of ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’.

Vibrant yoga mats were neatly arranged at the North Lawns of the UN headquarters in the vicinity of the iconic Gandhi statue, as yoga practitioners, diplomats, UN officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian-American community participated in the Yoga Day celebrations.

On the stage, a special banner announcing India’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term was also displayed with the message ‘#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress.’

In his message to mark the International Day of Yoga, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that “we come together to celebrate an ancient practice emphasising balance, wholeness, and peaceful engagement with our bodies and the world.”

“From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of all faiths and all cultures find calm, build strength and live with purpose,” the UN chief said.

Underlining this year's theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, Guterres said this speaks to the vital importance of physical and mental well-being, mobility and dignity as populations age across the globe.

“Yoga teaches us mindfulness, respect and care for ourselves, for our planet, and for one another. On this International Day, let us extend that care to the older members of our human family and build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life,” Guterres said, concluding his message with ‘Namaste’.

In his remarks, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of commemorating International Day of Yoga 12 years ago, "it was his vision that it is something that goes to all corners of the world, becomes not only an individual movement but a mass movement where people lead healthy lives, focus on wellness, and eventually it builds international cooperation.”

Parvathaneni noted that the “simplest" yoga asana is ‘Namaste', “symbolising the unity of mind and body, of humans and nature.” With this year’s theme focused on yoga and ageing, Parvathaneni quipped to the gathering, “while all of you are young, some of us will need a greater focus on how yoga can help us in a smooth ageing process.”