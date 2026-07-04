From Innovation To Investment: Why The India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement Matters
The BIA seeks to unlock investments in defence, semiconductors, cybersecurity and innovation while safeguarding policy flexibility for both governments.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The entry into force of the India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) on Saturday marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ties between the two countries, adding a long-term investment framework to a partnership that has traditionally been driven by defence, agriculture and technology cooperation.
The India-Israel BIA was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich in New Delhi on September 8 last year. By providing legal certainty to investors while preserving governments’ regulatory space, the agreement seeks to unlock a new phase of economic engagement centred on innovation, manufacturing and high technology.
“The BIA is a landmark step towards strengthening bilateral economic relations and ensuring a secure and predictable investment climate,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday reads.
The statement continues: “The BIA is robust in protection of investment and investor with respect to their investments while being ﬂexible enough to retain sovereign policy space in line with legitimate public policy objectives, reﬂecting the modern principles and evolving jurisprudence of international investment law. The BIA is expected to contribute to increased cross-border investment activity and further deepen the economic partnership between India and Israel.”
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the India-Israel BIA is a welcome step because it will mitigate the risk for Israeli investors and create a more conducive business environment for them to invest in India.
“The BIA should give boost to both Indian investments in Israel, because Indian investors will feel more secure with respect to their investments in Israel, as well as it will give a boost to Israeli investments in India, because Israeli investors will feel more comfortable and reassured with regards to their investments in India,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “It should be both. One can hope that from this BIA, investments from India will increase in Israel, as well as Israeli investments in India will increase.”
Finance Ministry Statement Following Signing of Treaty in 2025
“The agreement is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, facilitating the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring a minimum standard of treatment, and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration,” the Finance Ministry had stated following the signing of the agreement.
“The agreement also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses. At the same time, it carefully balances investor protection with the state’s regulatory rights, preserving sufficient policy space for sovereign governance.”
It further stated that the signing of the agreement “reflects both nations shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment”.
“The agreement is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at a total of $800 million, thereby benefiting businesses and economies in both countries,” it added.
Expanding India-Israel Ties: From Agriculture And Defence, To Tech And Cybersecurity
According to figures provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian investments during the period April 2000 to April 2025 stood at US$ 443 million, while Israeli investments in India round the same period was US$ 334.26 million.
Since the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 1992, India-Israel ties have expanded from agriculture and defence cooperation into areas such as innovation, technology, water management, cybersecurity, renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
The BIA adds an important economic and financial dimension to this partnership by creating greater certainty and predictability for investors from both countries. It complements the already strong political and strategic relationship and signals that both governments intend to elevate economic engagement to the same level as defence and technology cooperation.
The primary objective of any BIA is to reduce political and regulatory risks faced by foreign investors.
The India-Israel BIA provides protections such as protection against unlawful expropriation or nationalisation of investments, fair and equitable treatment for investors, protection from discriminatory treatment, assurances regarding the transfer and repatriation of investment-related funds, and access to dispute settlement mechanisms in the event of investment-related disputes.
Such safeguards lower the perceived risk of investing in foreign markets and improve investor confidence.
For Israeli companies considering long-term investments in India’s manufacturing, technology and infrastructure sectors, the agreement provides assurance that their investments will enjoy legal protection under an internationally recognised framework.
Similarly, Indian companies investing in Israel’s innovation-driven economy receive comparable protections.
Israel has traditionally been a relatively modest investor in India, compared to countries such as Singapore, Mauritius or the US.
What India Hopes To Gain From The Cooperation
However, Israeli firms possess significant expertise in sectors that align closely with India’s developmental priorities, including defence manufacturing, semiconductors and electronics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, precision agriculture, water technologies, medical devices, renewable energy, drone technologies, and homeland security solutions.
The BIA could encourage Israeli companies to establish manufacturing facilities, research centres and joint ventures in India under initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and the semiconductor mission.
Israel is one of India’s most important defence partners and among its largest suppliers of military equipment and technology. As India seeks greater indigenous production and co-development of defence systems, investment protection becomes increasingly important for Israeli firms participating in manufacturing projects in India.
The BIA could facilitate greater investment in missile systems and air defence technologies, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare equipment, electro-optical systems, cyber defence technologies, and advanced sensors and radars. By protecting long-term investments, the agreement may accelerate the transition from a buyer-seller defence relationship to one based on co-development and co-production.
Israel is widely recognised as the ‘Startup Nation’ because of its strong innovation ecosystem, while India has emerged as one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems. The BIA creates a more secure environment for venture capital investments, technology partnerships, joint research and development projects, innovation incubators, and cross-border startup investments.
Indian technology firms could gain improved access to Israeli innovation ecosystems, while Israeli startups could benefit from India’s scale, market size and manufacturing capabilities.
Balancing Investor Protection With Government Regulation
One of the most important features of the BIA is that it reflects India’s post-2016 approach to investment treaties. India has adopted a new model treaty aimed at balancing investor protection with the government’s right to regulate.
According to a Lok Sabha reply in April 2025, after adopting the new model, India has signed bilateral investing agreements or treaties with Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan.
The India-Israel BIA reflects these principles by clearly defining what constitutes an investment, preventing frivolous or speculative claims, preserving the government’s ability to pursue public policy objectives, protecting regulatory actions related to public health, environmental protection and national security, and encouraging exhaustion of local remedies before international arbitration in certain circumstances.
Although India and Israel do not currently have a free trade agreement, negotiations on expanding economic cooperation have been discussed periodically.
The successful implementation of the BIA could act as a stepping stone towards broader economic arrangements in the future, including a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, sector-specific trade arrangements, enhanced digital trade cooperation, and greater investment facilitation measures.
To sum up, the India-Israel BIA is more than a conventional investment protection treaty. It represents an effort to institutionalise economic cooperation between two countries whose relationship has expanded rapidly over the past three decades.
If supported by business-to-business engagement and conducive regulatory policies, the agreement could become a catalyst for increased foreign direct investment, deeper technology partnerships, defence industrial collaboration and greater integration of the two economies.