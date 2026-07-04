ETV Bharat / international

From Innovation To Investment: Why The India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement Matters

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich, at the Signing ceremony of the Bilateral Investment Agreement between India and Israel, in New Delhi on September 8, 2025 ( ANI )

New Delhi: The entry into force of the India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) on Saturday marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ties between the two countries, adding a long-term investment framework to a partnership that has traditionally been driven by defence, agriculture and technology cooperation.

The India-Israel BIA was signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich in New Delhi on September 8 last year. By providing legal certainty to investors while preserving governments’ regulatory space, the agreement seeks to unlock a new phase of economic engagement centred on innovation, manufacturing and high technology.

“The BIA is a landmark step towards strengthening bilateral economic relations and ensuring a secure and predictable investment climate,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday reads.

The statement continues: “The BIA is robust in protection of investment and investor with respect to their investments while being ﬂexible enough to retain sovereign policy space in line with legitimate public policy objectives, reﬂecting the modern principles and evolving jurisprudence of international investment law. The BIA is expected to contribute to increased cross-border investment activity and further deepen the economic partnership between India and Israel.”

According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the India-Israel BIA is a welcome step because it will mitigate the risk for Israeli investors and create a more conducive business environment for them to invest in India.

“The BIA should give boost to both Indian investments in Israel, because Indian investors will feel more secure with respect to their investments in Israel, as well as it will give a boost to Israeli investments in India, because Israeli investors will feel more comfortable and reassured with regards to their investments in India,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “It should be both. One can hope that from this BIA, investments from India will increase in Israel, as well as Israeli investments in India will increase.”

Finance Ministry Statement Following Signing of Treaty in 2025

“The agreement is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, facilitating the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring a minimum standard of treatment, and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration,” the Finance Ministry had stated following the signing of the agreement.

“The agreement also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses. At the same time, it carefully balances investor protection with the state’s regulatory rights, preserving sufficient policy space for sovereign governance.”

It further stated that the signing of the agreement “reflects both nations shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment”.

“The agreement is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at a total of $800 million, thereby benefiting businesses and economies in both countries,” it added.

Expanding India-Israel Ties: From Agriculture And Defence, To Tech And Cybersecurity

According to figures provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian investments during the period April 2000 to April 2025 stood at US$ 443 million, while Israeli investments in India round the same period was US$ 334.26 million.

Since the establishment of full diplomatic relations in 1992, India-Israel ties have expanded from agriculture and defence cooperation into areas such as innovation, technology, water management, cybersecurity, renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The BIA adds an important economic and financial dimension to this partnership by creating greater certainty and predictability for investors from both countries. It complements the already strong political and strategic relationship and signals that both governments intend to elevate economic engagement to the same level as defence and technology cooperation.

The primary objective of any BIA is to reduce political and regulatory risks faced by foreign investors.

The India-Israel BIA provides protections such as protection against unlawful expropriation or nationalisation of investments, fair and equitable treatment for investors, protection from discriminatory treatment, assurances regarding the transfer and repatriation of investment-related funds, and access to dispute settlement mechanisms in the event of investment-related disputes.

Such safeguards lower the perceived risk of investing in foreign markets and improve investor confidence.