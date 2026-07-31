ETV Bharat / international

From hydropower to green development: India-Bhutan ties diversify

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji co-chaired 5th Development Cooperation Talks in Bhutan ( ETV Bharat via MEA )

New Delhi: The outcomes of the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks underscore how New Delhi’s partnership with Thimphu is evolving beyond traditional development assistance into a broader strategic relationship encompassing sustainable infrastructure, healthcare, green mobility and capacity building.

At a time of heightened geopolitical competition in the Himalayas, India’s continued support for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan reinforces its role as the kingdom’s principal development partner while reaffirming the importance of trusted neighbourhood ties.

This new focus was evident during the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) in Thimphu.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday noted that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji had discussed the "development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.”

They also reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government's support of ₹10,000 crore for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29).

This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

Project Tied Assistance is a form of bilateral financial aid where funds are earmarked and bound for specific, pre-agreed development projects.

A total of 12 new projects amounting to ₹332 crore were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management.

The meeting came at a time when New Delhi is seeking to deepen its Neighbourhood First Policy and reinforce ties with trusted regional partners amid intensifying strategic competition in the Himalayas.

The outcomes - from infrastructure financing and health cooperation to electric mobility and urban development - reflect the expanding scope of a relationship that has evolved far beyond traditional economic assistance into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Earlier phases of bilateral cooperation focused primarily on roads, bridges, hydropower and basic infrastructure. Today's projects increasingly include sustainable urban development, green infrastructure, public spaces, environmental conservation, and climate resilience.

The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park constructed under the PTA project ‘Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu’.

In addition, 45 electric vehicles procured under the PTA project ‘Accelerate e-mobility uptake in Bhutan’ were handed over to the Royal Government of Bhutan.

These priorities align closely with Bhutan’s development philosophy of Gross National Happiness, which emphasises environmental sustainability alongside economic growth.

India’s handover of 45 electric vehicles to Bhutan complements the broader emphasis on sustainable development.

Bhutan is already carbon negative and has ambitious environmental goals.

Electric mobility contributes to reducing fossil fuel dependence, lowering transport emissions, supporting clean urban transport, and advancing climate commitments.

For India, the initiative also showcases its growing electric vehicle ecosystem and demonstrates practical cooperation in green technologies.

According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, both India and Bhutan are taking a leadership role in the green transition.

“The Bhutanese government has been putting a lot of emphasis on the need to protect the environment, especially in the context of the country being located in the Himalayas,” Yhome told ETV Bharat.

“It’s aware of the consequences of climate change or of environmental degradation. Bhutan’s history, culture and identity are enmeshed with the environment.”

He said that tourism is one of the two major sources of income for Bhutan, the other being hydropower.

“But still, they ensure that the number of tourists entering the country is regulated so that it does not interfere with the national environmental vision,” Yhome further explained.

Historically, hydropower has dominated India-Bhutan economic relations. Electricity generated in Bhutan supplies India’s energy needs while providing Bhutan with significant export revenue.

However, recent years have witnessed deliberate diversification.

India has been Bhutan’s largest development partner since the launch of the Himalayan kingdom’s planned development process in 1961. Every Five-Year Plan in Bhutan has received substantial Indian financial and technical support.