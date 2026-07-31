From hydropower to green development: India-Bhutan ties diversify
India is strengthening ties with Bhutan through finance, green infrastructure and healthcare
Published : July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The outcomes of the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks underscore how New Delhi’s partnership with Thimphu is evolving beyond traditional development assistance into a broader strategic relationship encompassing sustainable infrastructure, healthcare, green mobility and capacity building.
At a time of heightened geopolitical competition in the Himalayas, India’s continued support for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan reinforces its role as the kingdom’s principal development partner while reaffirming the importance of trusted neighbourhood ties.
This new focus was evident during the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) in Thimphu.
A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday noted that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji had discussed the "development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.”
They also reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government's support of ₹10,000 crore for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29).
This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.
Project Tied Assistance is a form of bilateral financial aid where funds are earmarked and bound for specific, pre-agreed development projects.
A total of 12 new projects amounting to ₹332 crore were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management.
The meeting came at a time when New Delhi is seeking to deepen its Neighbourhood First Policy and reinforce ties with trusted regional partners amid intensifying strategic competition in the Himalayas.
The outcomes - from infrastructure financing and health cooperation to electric mobility and urban development - reflect the expanding scope of a relationship that has evolved far beyond traditional economic assistance into a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Earlier phases of bilateral cooperation focused primarily on roads, bridges, hydropower and basic infrastructure. Today's projects increasingly include sustainable urban development, green infrastructure, public spaces, environmental conservation, and climate resilience.
The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park constructed under the PTA project ‘Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu’.
In addition, 45 electric vehicles procured under the PTA project ‘Accelerate e-mobility uptake in Bhutan’ were handed over to the Royal Government of Bhutan.
These priorities align closely with Bhutan’s development philosophy of Gross National Happiness, which emphasises environmental sustainability alongside economic growth.
India’s handover of 45 electric vehicles to Bhutan complements the broader emphasis on sustainable development.
Bhutan is already carbon negative and has ambitious environmental goals.
Electric mobility contributes to reducing fossil fuel dependence, lowering transport emissions, supporting clean urban transport, and advancing climate commitments.
For India, the initiative also showcases its growing electric vehicle ecosystem and demonstrates practical cooperation in green technologies.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, both India and Bhutan are taking a leadership role in the green transition.
“The Bhutanese government has been putting a lot of emphasis on the need to protect the environment, especially in the context of the country being located in the Himalayas,” Yhome told ETV Bharat.
“It’s aware of the consequences of climate change or of environmental degradation. Bhutan’s history, culture and identity are enmeshed with the environment.”
He said that tourism is one of the two major sources of income for Bhutan, the other being hydropower.
“But still, they ensure that the number of tourists entering the country is regulated so that it does not interfere with the national environmental vision,” Yhome further explained.
Historically, hydropower has dominated India-Bhutan economic relations. Electricity generated in Bhutan supplies India’s energy needs while providing Bhutan with significant export revenue.
However, recent years have witnessed deliberate diversification.
India has been Bhutan’s largest development partner since the launch of the Himalayan kingdom’s planned development process in 1961. Every Five-Year Plan in Bhutan has received substantial Indian financial and technical support.
The 5th Development Cooperation Talks reviewed India’s assistance for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, reaffirming New Delhi’s long-standing commitment to Bhutan’s socio-economic development.
Bhutan’s appreciation of India’s support is significant because development cooperation remains the cornerstone of bilateral relations.
Unlike many donor-recipient relationships, India-Bhutan cooperation is characterised by regular consultations that allow both sides to jointly identify priority sectors and monitor implementation, ensuring that projects align with Bhutan’s own national development objectives.
The concessional line of credit worth ₹4,000 crore is important because it enables Bhutan to finance infrastructure and development projects on favourable terms without significantly increasing debt-servicing pressures.
The credit line also demonstrates India’s willingness to support Bhutan’s long-term development at a time when infrastructure financing has become an important element of geopolitical competition in South Asia.
Bhutan is currently seeking to diversify its economy beyond hydropower while creating employment opportunities for its young population. Indian financing can contribute to sectors such as transport infrastructure, urban development, renewable energy, digital connectivity, public services, and industrial development.
By supporting Bhutan’s economic transformation, India also contributes to long-term political and economic stability in one of its closest neighbours.
A Line of Credit Agreement between Royal Government of Bhutan and EXIM Bank of India, to operationalise a concessional line of credit of ₹4,000 crore for energy projects in Bhutan and an MoU between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Science of Bhutan (KGUMSB) for collaboration on research and exchange programmes on health-related education and training were exchanged, the Ministry added.
The MoU between AIIMS, New Delhi, and Bhutan’s Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences reflects growing cooperation in human resource development rather than merely infrastructure creation.
Potential areas of collaboration include medical education, faculty exchanges, research partnerships, specialised training, and public health.
For Bhutan, whose healthcare system remains relatively small, collaboration with India’s premier medical institution can help strengthen domestic medical capacity and reduce dependence on overseas training.
The latest agreements demonstrate expanding cooperation into healthcare, education, green infrastructure, urban planning, electric mobility, and institutional partnerships.
This diversification makes bilateral relations less dependent on a single sector and creates broader avenues for long-term engagement.
Ties with Bhutan are also of considerable geopolitical importance.
Bhutan occupies a strategically sensitive location between India and China. Although Bhutan and China continue boundary negotiations, India remains Bhutan’s closest strategic partner.
Strengthening development cooperation serves multiple objectives, including reinforcing political trust, enhancing Bhutan’s economic resilience, supporting Bhutan’s independent development choices, and maintaining stability along India’s northern frontier.
Rather than viewing development assistance solely as economic cooperation, New Delhi increasingly regards it as an instrument of regional stability.
The outcomes align closely with India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. India has consistently sought to demonstrate that it remains a reliable development partner for neighbouring countries by offering grant assistance, concessional financing, capacity building, technical expertise, and institutional partnerships.
Bhutan has often been regarded as one of the most successful examples of this approach because bilateral projects are generally implemented in close consultation with the Royal Government of Bhutan.
Thursday’s agreements indicate that India-Bhutan relations are entering a more diversified and knowledge-driven phase. While infrastructure financing remains central, the partnership is increasingly encompassing sustainable urban development, green technologies, healthcare, higher education and institutional collaboration.
For India, supporting Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan reinforces its position as Bhutan’s principal development partner and trusted strategic neighbour. For Bhutan, continued Indian assistance provides financial resources, technical expertise and capacity-building support critical to achieving its long-term development objectives.
In the broader regional context, these initiatives strengthen one of South Asia’s most stable bilateral partnerships while contributing to economic resilience, environmental sustainability and strategic stability in the eastern Himalayas.
Yhome noted that India in recent years has also taken a global leadership role as far as climate change and environmental protection are concerned.
“Like, for instance, the global solar initiative where the Prime Minister himself had taken the leadership role to transition into green energy,” he said.
“Then, of course, there is also a huge push towards electric vehicles. So, I think it’s no surprise that the two countries are taking the lead in South Asia to enter into agreements that are in tune with the national policies and national agenda in preserving their environment, as well as also ensure that it does not come at the cost of their economic growth."