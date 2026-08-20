ETV Bharat / international

From Exercises To Shipyards: India And Japan Broaden The Ambit Of Defence Cooperation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India-Japan defence relationship is entering a more consequential phase, moving beyond the traditional framework of military exercises and high-level strategic dialogue towards deeper operational, technological and industrial cooperation.

The agreement reached in New Delhi on Thursday to expand maritime security cooperation, facilitate ship repair and logistics, explore joint naval shipbuilding, and strengthen defence technology collaboration signals an attempt by both countries to translate their shared vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” into concrete capabilities.

Following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi here, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.

“The Memorandum provides a framework for further advancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security,” a joint statement issued following the meeting reads. “Specifically, it includes the strengthening of cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Indian Navy, including information sharing in the field of maritime domain awareness (MDA), as well as enhanced cooperation in areas such as search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi interact with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (IANS)

The maritime dimension is arguably the most important element of the new cooperation. Both countries are heavily dependent on secure sea lanes. Japan is an island trading nation whose economy depends on uninterrupted maritime commerce, while India’s geography places it astride the Indian Ocean’s principal sea routes. The Indian Ocean is also increasingly important to the wider Indo-Pacific because commercial shipping, energy flows and strategic military movements connect the Middle East, South Asia and East Asia.

Maritime awareness is becoming as important as conventional naval strength. Knowing what is happening at sea – and being able to share that information rapidly - is essential for countering grey-zone activities, illegal fishing, piracy, maritime coercion and military deployments.

India already possesses an important regional information-sharing role through the Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), while Japan brings sophisticated naval surveillance and operational capabilities. The two can therefore complement one another rather than merely duplicate capabilities. Earlier bilateral security arrangements had already envisaged greater maritime information sharing and cooperation through mechanisms such as IFC-IOR and the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness.

According to the joint statement, the two sides expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. The language used by India and Japan reflects shared concerns about the regional security environment. Neither country needs to explicitly identify China for the strategic message to be understood.

Japan faces China’s increasing military activity around the East China Sea and the wider Western Pacific. India, meanwhile, has its own difficult relationship with China along the Himalayan frontier and increasingly watches Chinese naval and strategic activity in the Indian Ocean.

Recent reports have highlighted China’s expanding naval capabilities and growing strategic activity across the Indo-Pacific. Perhaps the most strategically important long-term development is the movement from buying defence equipment to jointly developing and producing it.

According to the joint statement, the two Ministers concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete maritime security cooperation that serves the strategic and operational needs. They further shared the view that both sides should maximise synergies to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities and explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by leveraging Japan’s technological expertise and India’s production capabilities in accordance with their respective relevant policies.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi interact with General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Delhi Area Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi during the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Thursday (IANS)

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Japan’s recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed his expectation that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world,” the joint statement reads. “He particularly expressed his expectations for the further deepening of the defence and technology partnership between the two countries.” This is potentially transformative.