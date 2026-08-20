From Exercises To Shipyards: India And Japan Broaden The Ambit Of Defence Cooperation
The expanding India-Japan defence partnership reflects growing strategic convergence as both countries seek to strengthen maritime security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-Japan defence relationship is entering a more consequential phase, moving beyond the traditional framework of military exercises and high-level strategic dialogue towards deeper operational, technological and industrial cooperation.
The agreement reached in New Delhi on Thursday to expand maritime security cooperation, facilitate ship repair and logistics, explore joint naval shipbuilding, and strengthen defence technology collaboration signals an attempt by both countries to translate their shared vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” into concrete capabilities.
Following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi here, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.
“The Memorandum provides a framework for further advancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime security,” a joint statement issued following the meeting reads. “Specifically, it includes the strengthening of cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Indian Navy, including information sharing in the field of maritime domain awareness (MDA), as well as enhanced cooperation in areas such as search and rescue (SAR) and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).”
The maritime dimension is arguably the most important element of the new cooperation. Both countries are heavily dependent on secure sea lanes. Japan is an island trading nation whose economy depends on uninterrupted maritime commerce, while India’s geography places it astride the Indian Ocean’s principal sea routes. The Indian Ocean is also increasingly important to the wider Indo-Pacific because commercial shipping, energy flows and strategic military movements connect the Middle East, South Asia and East Asia.
Maritime awareness is becoming as important as conventional naval strength. Knowing what is happening at sea – and being able to share that information rapidly - is essential for countering grey-zone activities, illegal fishing, piracy, maritime coercion and military deployments.
India already possesses an important regional information-sharing role through the Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), while Japan brings sophisticated naval surveillance and operational capabilities. The two can therefore complement one another rather than merely duplicate capabilities. Earlier bilateral security arrangements had already envisaged greater maritime information sharing and cooperation through mechanisms such as IFC-IOR and the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness.
According to the joint statement, the two sides expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. The language used by India and Japan reflects shared concerns about the regional security environment. Neither country needs to explicitly identify China for the strategic message to be understood.
Japan faces China’s increasing military activity around the East China Sea and the wider Western Pacific. India, meanwhile, has its own difficult relationship with China along the Himalayan frontier and increasingly watches Chinese naval and strategic activity in the Indian Ocean.
Recent reports have highlighted China’s expanding naval capabilities and growing strategic activity across the Indo-Pacific. Perhaps the most strategically important long-term development is the movement from buying defence equipment to jointly developing and producing it.
According to the joint statement, the two Ministers concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete maritime security cooperation that serves the strategic and operational needs. They further shared the view that both sides should maximise synergies to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities and explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by leveraging Japan’s technological expertise and India’s production capabilities in accordance with their respective relevant policies.
“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Japan’s recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed his expectation that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world,” the joint statement reads. “He particularly expressed his expectations for the further deepening of the defence and technology partnership between the two countries.” This is potentially transformative.
Japan possesses sophisticated technologies, advanced manufacturing capabilities and a highly developed maritime industrial base. India, meanwhile, has a large defence industrial ecosystem, expanding shipbuilding capacity, a substantial engineering workforce and an explicit policy objective of increasing domestic defence production.
The possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design therefore creates a potentially complementary relationship. The two Ministers also concurred on further promoting cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) to support partner countries in the event of a natural disaster, through transporting of personnel and supplies.
Japan’s April 2026 revision of its defence-equipment transfer framework is particularly important in this regard. Japan’s Defence Ministry has said that the revised framework is intended to enable greater defence equipment and industrial cooperation across the region.
The two ministers also welcomed the steady expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises conducted by Japan and India, including the Japan-India Army exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise ‘JAIMEX’. They particularly welcomed the steady progress in coordination for the Japan-India Air Force exercise ‘Veer Guardian 26’, scheduled to be held this year, under which Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft will, for the first time, be sent to India to participate in the exercise.
The first Japanese fighter deployment to India for ‘Veer Guardian 26’ is particularly significant because air forces generally require a higher level of technical, logistical and operational coordination than ceremonial military exchanges.
More importantly, the Ministers agreed to make exercises more complex, incorporate unmanned systems, and conduct exercises at short notice. They concurred on accelerating discussions towards convening the Fourth Japan-India Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting (2+2) in Tokyo this year.
India and Japan also affirmed their commitment to deepening the defence R&D cooperation between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) in the field of state-of-the-art defence technologies.
Another very important outcome of Thursday’s meeting was the decision to establish a working group, headed at the director-general/joint secretary-level to advance cooperation in an integrated manner across operational, intelligence, equipment, technology and industrial domains.
The proposed working group, maritime-security arrangement, ship-repair cooperation, R&D engagement between DRDO and ATLA, and accelerated 2+2 process provide mechanisms through which political commitments can become actual capabilities.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank and an expert on Indo-Pacific issues, India-Japan cooperation in the economic field, politically, in the cultural realm, people-to-people ties. and technology have been strong.
“However, in terms of defence cooperation, though both sides have shown intent, there was not much progress,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “Though India did not have much issues, Japan had constitutional constraints.” He said that, with Tokyo having relaxed its defence export conditions in April this year, the India-Japan defence cooperation has progressed.
“Now that the Japanese have relaxed their constitutional limitations to cooperate, I think that has definitely opened up the window for countries to scale up their defence ties,” he said. “I think it’s a positive sign, taking into account the fact that both countries share a lot of strategic convergences of interest in the Indo-Pacific region.” He said that with China getting stronger, there is insecurity among its neighbours.
“Though Washington was seen as a net security provider in the region, there is a sense of insecurity in the Asian theatre under US President Donald Trump’s administration,” Yhome said. “And therefore, a defence partnership between India and Japan is also seen as a way to provide that security to the region. While it is definitely to serve the interests of both countries, it is also within the changing security structure, where in the absence of a security guarantor, there is a need for other security partnerships involving the middle powers. They have to step up their game.”
The emerging India–Japan defence partnership is thus best understood as part of a broader effort to build a distributed, resilient and rules-based Indo-Pacific security architecture. It is not a formal alliance and is unlikely to become one in the foreseeable future. Its strength instead lies in the ability of two strategically autonomous powers to combine their respective advantages – India’s geography, industrial potential and regional reach with Japan’s technology, maritime expertise and advanced manufacturing - to contribute to a more stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.
That makes the relationship strategically valuable not only for New Delhi and Tokyo, but for the wider regional order.
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