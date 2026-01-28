ETV Bharat / international

From Dialogue To Deterrence: The Growing Strategic Weight Of India-Saudi Arabia Counter-Terror Ties

New Delhi: As terrorist networks grow more transnational and adaptive, India and Saudi Arabia are strengthening security coordination to counter threats that extend far beyond their borders. The third meeting of their Security Working Group under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of Strategic Partnership Council reflected how the partnership is evolving from bilateral engagement into a broader collaboration aimed at addressing terrorism at regional and global levels.

“Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism and the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the terror incident on November 10, 2025, near Red Fort, New Delhi,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting held in Riyadh on Wednesday reads.

“The two sides comprehensively reviewed the ongoing security cooperation,” it furthers states. “They discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. Both sides shared views on enhancing cooperation in current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism including countering extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism. They also deliberated upon measures to further strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement cooperation.”

During the meeting, the Indian side was led by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Saudi delegation was headed by Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

India–Saudi Arabia security cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of their broader Strategic Partnership, carrying significance well beyond bilateral ties and increasingly shaping regional and global security dynamics. Wednesday’s meeting reflects the maturing and institutionalised nature of this engagement.

The joint reiteration condemning terrorism in all its forms - including cross-border terrorism – and specific references to attacks in Pahalgam and near the Red Fort underscore a growing convergence in threat perception. For India, Saudi Arabia’s unequivocal stance is politically and diplomatically important, as it reinforces international consensus against terrorism emanating from state and non-state actors. For Saudi Arabia, cooperation with India strengthens its own counter-terrorism framework, given India’s long experience in dealing with diverse terror networks.

This shared position also signals a broader message to the international community: that major powers from South Asia and the Gulf are aligned in rejecting selective or ambiguous approaches to terrorism.

India and Saudi Arabia sit at the crossroads of two volatile regions - South Asia and West Asia - while also sharing stakes in the security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Their security cooperation contributes to regional stability in multiple ways.