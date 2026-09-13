From BRICS Diplomacy To Defence Cooperation: India And Vietnam Deepen Strategic Partnership
The India-Vietnam defence dialogue signals growing strategic convergence, translating Modi-Hung’s BRICS engagement into deeper maritime, technological and defence-industrial cooperation.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has acquired fresh momentum with the meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang on Sunday, coming immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral engagement with Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
The close sequencing of the two meetings is significant: while the leaders set the broader political direction for the relationship, the defence dialogue seeks to translate that strategic intent into deeper military, maritime, technological and industrial cooperation at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the meeting between Singh and Truong Thang focused on strengthening the bonds of friendship, advancing regional security, and deepening the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
“The discussions centred on accelerating joint initiatives, technology sharing and defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry stated. “The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding maritime and defence ties to ensure a peaceful, stable, and rule-based regional security architecture.”
According to the statement, both sides strongly emphasised the value of close coordination in multilateral fora to address complex security dynamics. Specifically, they highlighted the importance of active engagement under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) construct.
“Both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhancing practical defence cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms, noting that collaborative platforms like the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups are vital for maintaining regional stability and building collective security architectures in the Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry added.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Hung on the margins of the BRICS Summit.
“The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.
“Both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening their partnership. India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilisational heritage, mutual trust and understanding. Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia.”
Vietnam is already regarded by New Delhi as a key pillar of the Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and India’s broader Indo-Pacific engagement. The May 2026 joint statement explicitly identified defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the partnership and envisaged expanded defence-policy dialogue, exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production, naval and air-force engagements, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building and defence-industrial cooperation.
Met Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026
We had productive discussions on:
Deepening defence and security cooperation, including the proposed 2+2 mechanism.
Expanding cooperation in energy, rare earths and space.
Working towards $25… pic.twitter.com/VMGO9uMfw6
The fact that the two Prime Ministers met during India’s BRICS chairship is important in itself. Vietnam participated in the New Delhi summit as a BRICS Partner Country, giving Hanoi a new avenue to engage with the expanded grouping and with India in particular.
For India, this gives the bilateral relationship an additional multilateral dimension. New Delhi has been attempting to use its BRICS chairship not merely for discussions within the grouping but also to widen its engagement with the Global South and key Indo-Pacific partners.
Vietnam’s participation is valuable in that context. Hanoi has traditionally pursued a carefully calibrated foreign policy, maintaining relations with major powers while protecting its strategic autonomy. Its engagement with BRICS, therefore, does not necessarily signify alignment with any particular power bloc. Rather, it gives Vietnam another platform for economic, technological and diplomatic engagement.
For New Delhi, the equation is equally important. India sees Vietnam as a country that shares its interest in ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation, a rules-based maritime order and strategic autonomy.
Thus, the Modi-Hung meeting provided the political framework, while the Singh-Truong Thang discussions began giving that framework a stronger security dimension.
The emphasis on maritime cooperation in the latest defence talks is perhaps the most strategically consequential element.
India and Vietnam occupy geographically important positions along the sea lanes connecting the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific. Vietnam’s coastline gives it a critical position overlooking the South China Sea, while India’s position astride major Indian Ocean sea lanes gives the two countries complementary maritime interests.
Their May 2026 joint statement stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, while calling for disputes to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The language is significant because it reflects a broader convergence between New Delhi and Hanoi without either side explicitly framing the relationship as directed against a third country.
That distinction matters in the current geopolitical environment.
The South China Sea remains one of Asia’s most contested maritime theatres, with China asserting extensive claims and Vietnam among the Southeast Asian states with competing claims. Against this backdrop, India’s expanding defence relationship with Vietnam provides New Delhi with a means of strengthening its presence and partnerships in the wider Indo-Pacific while supporting ASEAN-led regional mechanisms.
The decision by Singh and Truong Thang to place particular emphasis on the ADMM-Plus is, therefore, highly relevant.
India-Vietnam defence cooperation is not being conceived exclusively as a bilateral arrangement. Both sides are seeking to strengthen practical security cooperation through an ASEAN-led framework.
This fits closely with India’s long-standing support for ASEAN centrality. The ADMM-Plus brings together ASEAN defence establishments and their major dialogue partners and provides mechanisms for practical cooperation, including through Experts’ Working Groups.
For Vietnam, ASEAN remains central to its regional diplomacy. For India, stronger participation in ASEAN-led security architecture provides an avenue to deepen its Indo-Pacific engagement without creating the impression of seeking a new military bloc.
The latest meeting’s emphasis on ADMM-Plus therefore sends an important strategic message: India and Vietnam want a stronger regional security architecture, but one built around inclusive, ASEAN-centred and rules-based mechanisms.
The reference to technology sharing and defence-industrial collaboration is equally significant.
India has increasingly sought to position itself as a defence manufacturing and technology partner for friendly countries under its ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) initiative. Vietnam, meanwhile, is looking to diversify its defence relationships and strengthen its indigenous capabilities.
This creates considerable scope for cooperation in areas such as maritime surveillance, naval platforms, unmanned systems, electronics, communications, cyber capabilities and other emerging technologies.
China is an unavoidable backdrop to the India-Vietnam strategic relationship, even though neither New Delhi nor Hanoi needs to explicitly identify Beijing in bilateral defence discussions.
Vietnam’s maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea and India’s broader strategic competition with China create a degree of convergence in their security perceptions.
At the same time, the geopolitical situation is becoming more complex. India and China have themselves been attempting to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks during the BRICS Summit, with the two sides discussing the need to manage differences and pursue a longer-term improvement in relations.
This makes India’s approach towards Vietnam particularly nuanced. New Delhi can simultaneously seek improved relations with Beijing while strengthening strategic partnerships with countries such as Vietnam.
This is consistent with India’s broader diplomatic approach: partnerships are being strengthened on the basis of national interests and regional stability rather than through formal alliance structures.
According to Ruchika Sharma, Research Associate at the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, the emphasis by India and Vietnam on strengthening defense-industrial cooperation amidst China’s growing influence in the strategically contested South China Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific assumes greater importance.
“It is noteworthy to mention that India and Vietnam emphasized strengthening their cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the ADMM-Plus to tackle complex security challenges,” Sharma told ETV Bharat. “However, India and Vietnam have to tread cautiously by avoiding antagonising China, as India itself experienced renewed high-level engagement in the BRICS 2026 Summit.
She further stated that, building on these developments, the recent BrahMos agreement and the next defence policy dialogue scheduled to be held in India highlight that this relationship is not limited to any agreement.
“The strengthening of relations with Vietnam also fits into the India’s Act East policy, demonstrating its growing role as a credible defence partner in the region,” Sharma added.
In essence, the BRICS Summit has provided India and Vietnam with a new political platform, but the Singh-Truong Thang meeting shows that the two countries intend to use that momentum to deepen a much more consequential bilateral relationship - one increasingly anchored in maritime security, defence technology, strategic autonomy and a rules-based Indo-Pacific order.
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