ETV Bharat / international

From BRICS Diplomacy To Defence Cooperation: India And Vietnam Deepen Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung at Bharat Mandapam on the second day of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has acquired fresh momentum with the meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang on Sunday, coming immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral engagement with Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The close sequencing of the two meetings is significant: while the leaders set the broader political direction for the relationship, the defence dialogue seeks to translate that strategic intent into deeper military, maritime, technological and industrial cooperation at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the meeting between Singh and Truong Thang focused on strengthening the bonds of friendship, advancing regional security, and deepening the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“The discussions centred on accelerating joint initiatives, technology sharing and defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry stated. “The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding maritime and defence ties to ensure a peaceful, stable, and rule-based regional security architecture.”

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (PTI)

According to the statement, both sides strongly emphasised the value of close coordination in multilateral fora to address complex security dynamics. Specifically, they highlighted the importance of active engagement under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) construct.

“Both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhancing practical defence cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms, noting that collaborative platforms like the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups are vital for maintaining regional stability and building collective security architectures in the Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry added.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Hung on the margins of the BRICS Summit.

“The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the state visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

“Both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening their partnership. India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilisational heritage, mutual trust and understanding. Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia.”

Vietnam is already regarded by New Delhi as a key pillar of the Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and India’s broader Indo-Pacific engagement. The May 2026 joint statement explicitly identified defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the partnership and envisaged expanded defence-policy dialogue, exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production, naval and air-force engagements, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building and defence-industrial cooperation.

The fact that the two Prime Ministers met during India’s BRICS chairship is important in itself. Vietnam participated in the New Delhi summit as a BRICS Partner Country, giving Hanoi a new avenue to engage with the expanded grouping and with India in particular.

For India, this gives the bilateral relationship an additional multilateral dimension. New Delhi has been attempting to use its BRICS chairship not merely for discussions within the grouping but also to widen its engagement with the Global South and key Indo-Pacific partners.

Vietnam’s participation is valuable in that context. Hanoi has traditionally pursued a carefully calibrated foreign policy, maintaining relations with major powers while protecting its strategic autonomy. Its engagement with BRICS, therefore, does not necessarily signify alignment with any particular power bloc. Rather, it gives Vietnam another platform for economic, technological and diplomatic engagement.

For New Delhi, the equation is equally important. India sees Vietnam as a country that shares its interest in ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation, a rules-based maritime order and strategic autonomy.

Thus, the Modi-Hung meeting provided the political framework, while the Singh-Truong Thang discussions began giving that framework a stronger security dimension.

The emphasis on maritime cooperation in the latest defence talks is perhaps the most strategically consequential element.

India and Vietnam occupy geographically important positions along the sea lanes connecting the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific. Vietnam’s coastline gives it a critical position overlooking the South China Sea, while India’s position astride major Indian Ocean sea lanes gives the two countries complementary maritime interests.

Their May 2026 joint statement stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, while calling for disputes to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).