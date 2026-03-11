ETV Bharat / international

Fresh Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon After Evacuation Warnings

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs late on March 10, 2026. ( AFP )

Beirut: Fresh Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs and south Lebanon on Tuesday after the Israeli army warned people to evacuate, with Lebanese authorities saying nearly 760,000 people had been registered as displaced.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel, which kept up strikes targeting Hezbollah despite a 2024 ceasefire, has since launched new waves of attacks across Lebanon and sent ground troops into border areas. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported several strikes Tuesday on the capital's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah holds sway.

AFPTV footage showed smoke rising from the area, while the Israeli military said it had begun "striking Hezbollah infrastructure" there. In Lebanon's south, the NNA said "the Israeli enemy launched a strike" in Abbassiyeh, near Tyre, after the Israeli military said it would strike a building there and in the coastal city of Sidon.

It also reported strikes in other areas of the south. In the southern town of Jwaya, the NNA said an Israeli strike killed the town's mayor and a municipal council member.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters had repeatedly attacked Israeli troops near the southern border towns of Khiam and Odaisseh. The NNA also reported "widespread clashes between Hezbollah... and an enemy force on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun" near the border with Israel, "in which rocket and artillery weapons were used".

Lebanese authorities have said Israel's attacks since March 2 have killed at least 486 people and wounded more than 1,300 others. Authorities said Tuesday that 759,300 people had been registered as displaced, with 122,600 of them staying in shelters.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee said 15 of its rescuers had been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2.

- 'Starting from zero' -