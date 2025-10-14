ETV Bharat / international

French Prime Minister Suspends A Controversial Pension Reform To Avoid Government Collapse

Paris: French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Tuesday he will propose suspending a controversial plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a move aimed at preventing his fragile minority government from being toppled.

After a week of intense political turmoil, the newly reappointed Lecornu said Tuesday in a policy speech at the National Assembly that the law, a flagship policy of French President Emmanuel Macron, would be put on hold until after the next presidential election, to be held in 2027.

The Socialist Party, which is not part of the governing coalition, had demanded the law be repealed, and Lecornu’s offer to suspend it was seen as a prerequisite for the Socialists' potential support.

On Thursday, Lecornu will faces two no-confidence motions one from the hard-left France Unbowed and the other from the far-right National Rally. The two parties do not hold enough seats to topple Lecornu’s government on their own, but the prime minister could quickly be undone if the Socialists and others on the left join forces with them.

“I will propose to Parliament, starting this autumn, that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential election,” Lecornu said. “No increase in the retirement age will take place from now until January 2028.”

Lecornu said the suspension would cost 400 million euros ($463 million) in 2026, and 1.8 billion euros in 2027. He said it will benefit 3.5 million French citizens.

“It will therefore have to be financially compensated, including through cost-saving measures. It cannot be carried out at the expense of an increased deficit,” he said.

France’s deficit hit 5.8% of gross domestic product last year, way above the official EU target of 3%. France is also facing a massive debt crisis. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, France’s public debt stood at 3.346 trillion euros, or 114% of GDP.

Concessions required

Earlier on Tuesday, Lecornu met with his cabinet to discuss the 2026 budget, which must be approved by year’s end. He said the main objective would be to bring the deficit below 5% of GDP to safeguard France’s sovereignty, stressing the need for fiscal discipline and structural savings.