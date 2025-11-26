ETV Bharat / international

French President Macron Says 'Clearly No Russian Willingness To Agree Ceasefire' With Ukraine

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a statement to the press with members of the Government and of the French Army, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on November 25, 2025.France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a statement to the press with members of the Government and of the French Army, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on November 25, 2025. ( AFP )

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that Russia showed little sign of seeking a ceasefire with Ukraine, calling for "continued pressure" on Moscow to negotiate.

His comments come amid fresh attempts to broker an end to the nearly four-year war after the United States put forward a 28-point plan criticised for echoing Russia's demands, which Ukraine and European allies have since worked to amend.

"There is clearly no Russian willingness to agree a ceasefire today," Macron said after a video call between the 30 countries of the so-called "coalition of the willing" supporting Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron warns that Russia has shown little sign of seeking a ceasefire with Ukraine. (AFPTV FOR AGENCY POOL)

According to the French leader, participants in the call, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reported on their direct exchanges with Moscow.

Macron said Moscow had not shown any "willingness to discuss" an amended version of the US plan resulting from talks between representatives from the United States, Ukraine and Europe in Geneva last weekend.

Macron called for a "strong Ukrainian army" without "limitation" as part of guarantees for Kyiv's post-war security.