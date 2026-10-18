ETV Bharat / international

French Police Arrest 1,800 After Violent Clashes And Looting Mar Protests

People look at a charred car on Place de la Republique the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Police arrested at least 1,800 people across France after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops during nationwide demonstrations that drew hundreds of thousands who denounced rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. Authorities said masked groups on Saturday set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, in several cities.

In Limoges, a city in central France, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall, causing its roof to collapse. Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate told LCI television that the fire was deliberately set and nearly destroyed the building. The fire was under control Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency meeting with top government officials on Sunday afternoon, before addressing the nation at 8 p.m., according to his office.

"The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not," Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez wrote on X, pointing to the looting of hundreds of businesses in many cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux.

About 550,000 people took part in protests across France, according to authorities, while organizers counted about 800,000. More than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, Nuñez said.

One person died of a heart attack, Paris police said in a statement, without providing details. Paris prosecutors' office said it was investigating.

Parisians deplore shattered shops and a damaged square

Around Paris' Place de la République on Sunday morning, dislodged cobblestones, shattered storefronts and broken glass marked the aftermath of the events. Looting and damage were reported around the square and in some other tourist and shopping areas in the city center.

Paris police said Sunday that 855 people were arrested in the French capital region alone. The Paris prosecutors' office said that 557 of them were kept in police custody.

"I am actually stunned by the level of destruction and violence that was expressed," Marie Peyreigne, a 57-year-old government employee said, wondering what led to the mayhem.

Inspecting the damage, many Parisians took photos of the partially dismantled base of the central monument at Place de la République — a statue of Marianne, a symbol of France. Jean Foissy, 74, said he wanted to join the protest but found "a wall of riot police and fires everywhere," and went back home.

"I was very scared," he said. "I've been a Parisian since I was born, so when I got here, it almost made me want to cry because I find it so bad, it hurts me." Margaux Eude, 26, said she supports the protest movement but "didn't think it would escalate like this."

"It's the troublemakers who came, and it breaks my heart because it delegitimizes the movement," she said.

Political leaders trade blame ahead of presidential election

Political leaders across the spectrum sought to parlay the fallout of Saturday's riots into political capital, looking ahead to next spring's presidential election.