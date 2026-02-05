ETV Bharat / international

French Navy Seizes Over 4 Tonnes Of Cocaine In South Pacific

Papeete: France's navy has seized 4.25 tonnes of cocaine from a ship in the South Pacific, officials said Wednesday. The vessel, from Central America and believed bound for South Africa, was intercepted in French Polynesia, the country's high commission in the island territory said. Its cargo was destroyed at sea, away from the Polynesian economic zone and marine protected area, officials told AFP.

The prosecutor's office did not bring charges so as not to burden the local court with a case of drug trafficking not destined for French Polynesia itself. The high commission said the vessel and its crew were freed under international law. The navy seized almost five tonnes of cocaine, believed headed for Australia, from a fishing vessel near French Polynesia last month.