ETV Bharat / international

France Promises To Replace Its University Admissions After Riots and Thousands Of Arrests

Paris: France’s government pledged Monday to replace its national online university admissions platform, seeking to quell student anger after weeks of often violent mass protests over education and living costs. Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste announced “substantial change” to the platform next year, before its replacement in 2028.

Ministers also pledged up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in loans for school renovations, alongside smaller classes, more teaching and higher education posts and increased student grants. The concessions target the school grievances that helped ignite the unrest.

But the movement has widened to include workers demanding relief from rising living costs, making the government’s task tougher than simply resolving a dispute over university admissions.

The promises came after a turbulent few weeks

The announcements followed France’s worst unrest in years on Oct. 17, when demonstrations over school funding and rising living costs descended into rioting and looting across the country. Groups of protesters set fires, looted shops, clashed with police and attacked public buildings, briefly storming Marseille’s City Hall and setting Limoges’ 19th-century town hall ablaze. The fire brought down the Limoges building’s roof and clock tower.

About 2,400 people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations, in which hundreds of thousands marched peacefully. Two high school student groups welcomed some concessions, but called for protests to continue. Their representatives spoke after meeting with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu earlier Monday.

“We have managed to address some of the students’ demands,” said Nathanaël Combary of the high school group Renouveau Lycéen. “I emphasize the term ‘some.’” Other representatives were more critical. “We have received crumbs compared to what we are asking for,” said Clément Vieillot of the Mouvement Cachan 94 student group.

He pointed to students’ demand for 250,000 more university places, compared with the government’s pledge of 15,000 additional places in higher education. Further demonstrations are planned.

Admissions changes will fall to the next president

The 2028 deadline puts a central concession to protesters beyond President Emmanuel Macron’s time in office, leaving his successor’s government to deliver it. Macron can’t seek a third consecutive term in 2027, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leads polling before the first round of presidential voting on April 18. A winner-takes-all runoff is scheduled for May 2.

Le Pen's National Rally party has sought to capitalize on the unrest, presenting itself as a force for law and order and urging voters to channel their anger into support for her presidential bid. The university admissions replacement system still has to be designed, and legal changes may be needed — leaving crucial decisions unresolved even as the government seeks to persuade students to end their protests.

The platform, called Parcoursup, allows students to apply to universities and other higher education courses and receive admissions decisions. A record 1.05 million people applied through it this year, according to the Higher Education Ministry. It has been a focus of the protests, with students criticizing unclear selection criteria and unequal access to their preferred courses.