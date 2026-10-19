ETV Bharat / international

France's Prime Minister Calls For Localized Curfews In Cities To Curb Rioting And Looting

Paris: French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu says he has instructed prefects to impose "very limited" and "localized" curfews in cities to prevent more rioting and looting, following this weekend's violence that notably targeted city halls, other public buildings and hundreds of businesses across the country.

Speaking after an emergency meeting with top government officials, Lecornu said "on Saturday, despite scenes of severe violence and extensive property damage, no one was killed, and that is a miracle" as he defended the work of police officers faced with violent groups of people. Lecornu said details of the areas to be placed under curfew will be provided later Monday.

The instructions come as Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered his resignation on Sunday but President Emmanuel Macron asked him to stay to respond to police needs in an emergency situation.

Macron refused Laurent Nuñez's resignation "given the need for continued command of law enforcement in the current context," Macron's office said in a statement Monday.

He instructed Nuñez "to take all necessary steps to ensure full transparency about the failures in planning and intelligence-gathering that led to the violence," the statement said.

Macron also asked for the introduction of "new policing tactics on the ground as quickly as possible" to put an end to violent events.

On Sunday evening, groups of people set fires to trash bins, bicycles and other objects in the streets and looted businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities, a day after major violence erupted Saturday during nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. At least 2,400 people were arrested across the country.

"I submitted my resignation because I am responsible for everything that is happening," Nuñez said, speaking on France Inter radio.