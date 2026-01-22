ETV Bharat / international

France's Navy Intercepts An Oil Tanker In The Mediterranean Sailing From Russia

French maritime authorities for the Mediterranean said the ship is suspected of operating with a false flag.

FRANCE NAVY INTERCEPTS OIL TANKER
A demonstrator holds a French flag (AFP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Paris: France's Navy, working with intelligence provided by the United Kingdom, on Thursday intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that traveled from Russia, in a mission targeting the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet, officials said. French maritime authorities for the Mediterranean said the ship, the Grinch, is suspected of operating with a false flag. The French Navy is escorting the ship to port for more checks, the statement said.

"We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post about the interception, with a photo showing a French helicopter hovering over a ship.

"The activities of the 'shadow fleet' contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine," Macron added.

The French mission was conducted together with the U.K, which gathered and shared intelligence that enabled the ship to be intercepted, according to French military officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the operation. The ship was flying under a false flag from the Comoros islands, which are off east Africa, and its crew is Indian, the officials said.

Also Read

France's Macron Says Prefers 'Respect To Bullies'

TAGGED:

FRANCE NAVY INTERCEPTS OIL TANKER
FRENCH NAVY
FRANCE NAVY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.