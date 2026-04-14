ETV Bharat / international

France's Macron Says Urged Trump, Iran President To Restart Talks

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he had urged US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian to resume stalled talks towards ending the Iran war.

"I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," the French president wrote on X, after speaking to both leaders on Monday.

"It is essential, in particular, that the ceasefire be strictly respected by all parties and that it include Lebanon," Macron said.