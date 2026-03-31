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'The USA Will Remember': Trump Warns France Over 'Unhelpful' Stance In Iran War

Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should go get their 'own oil' as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

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FILE - US President Donald Trump (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A month after the US-Israel war on Iran started, US President Donald Trump on his latest post on Truth Social, said, "The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the Butcher of Iran, who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT."

Previously, he also said that the countries that did not get involved with the USA in the war can buy fuel from the USA or 'build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT'. "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT," he said in his post.

U.S. President Donald Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should go get their 'own oil' as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

His comments on Tuesday came as average U.S. gas prices shot past $4 a gallon.

He expressed his frustration toward allies that have been unwilling to help the U.S. reopen the critical passageway. He also said they should buy from the U.S. because they "have plenty."

Also Read

  1. Gas Prices Soar Past $4 On Average For A Gallon Of Regular In The US, The Highest Since 2022
  2. Trump Says He Will Destroy Iran's Energy Infrastructure If Deal Doesn't Happen Soon

TAGGED:

STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN WAR IMPACT OIL SUPPLY
FUEL SUPPLY
TRUMP ON FRANCE UNHELPFUL

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