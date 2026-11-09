ETV Bharat / international

France Blames Iran For The Last Month's Cyberattack On Supermarket Fridges

FILE - A car leaves a Carrefour supermarket in Anglet, southwestern France, on Jan. 23, 2018. ( AP )

PARIS: France on Monday blamed Iran for last month's cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests.”

The Oct. 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets.