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France Blames Iran For The Last Month's Cyberattack On Supermarket Fridges

Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack.

France Blames Iran For The Last Month's Cyberattack On Supermarket Fridges
FILE - A car leaves a Carrefour supermarket in Anglet, southwestern France, on Jan. 23, 2018. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 9, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST

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PARIS: France on Monday blamed Iran for last month's cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests.”

The Oct. 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets.

Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack.

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Freezers At Supermarkets In Several European Countries Hit By Apparent Cyberattacks

TAGGED:

SUPERMARKET FRIDGES
CYBERATTACK EUROPE
IRAN CYBERATTACK

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