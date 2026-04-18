France Blames Hezbollah For French Peacekeeper's Death In Lebanon
The peacekeeper killed, identified as Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio, died from a direct gunshot, said France's armed forces minister, Catherine Vautrin
By AFP
Published : April 18, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Paris: A French soldier was killed and three others wounded in an attack Saturday on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon that appeared to have been carried out by Hezbollah, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
"Everything points to Hezbollah being responsible for this attack," he said on X, urging Lebanese authorities to arrest the perpetrators.
Le Sergent-chef Florian Montorio du 17eme régiment du génie parachutiste de Montauban est tombé ce matin au sud-Liban lors d’une attaque contre la FINUL.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 18, 2026
Trois de ses frères d’armes sont blessés et ont été évacués.
La Nation s’incline avec respect…
Macron urged Lebanon's leaders to "guarantee the security of UNIFIL soldiers" in calls with the country's president and prime minister, the Elysee said.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday in order to negotiate an end to six weeks of war between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.
The fighting in Lebanon -- one of the fronts in the Middle East war -- has seen the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deployed there repeatedly targeted, by both Israeli and Hezbollah forces.
The peacekeeper killed, identified as staff sergeant Florian Montorio, was caught in an "ambush" as his unit headed to a UNIFIL outpost and he died from a "direct gunshot", France's armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin said on X.
Le sergent-chef Florian Montorio du 17e régiment du génie parachutiste est mort pour la France dans la région de Deir-Kifa au Liban.— Catherine Vautrin (@CaVautrin) April 18, 2026
Depuis 18 ans, il s’était engagé avec force et détermination à servir son pays, à défendre la paix, à lutter contre le terrorisme, à protéger ses… https://t.co/eWH4kfXjC8
She said the outpost they had been heading to had been "cut off for several days by combat in the area".
The ambush was carried out "by an armed group at very close range", she said.
Vautrin added that Montorio was "picked up by his comrades under fire" but they were unable to resuscitate him.
Lebanon's president, Joseph Aoun, condemned the attack and pledged to bring those responsible to justice.
UNIFIL patrols in south Lebanon near the Israeli border where Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since last month after the Iran-backed militant group drew Lebanon into the Middle East war with rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran.
Three Indonesian peacekeepers were killed last month, with a preliminary UN investigation finding one was killed by Israeli tank fire, while the two others were killed by an improvised explosive device likely planted by Hezbollah.
Other UNIFIL peacekeepers have also been wounded since the war erupted, and in April, Israeli soldiers destroyed surveillance cameras in UNIFIL's headquarters, the peacekeeping body said.
Last week, an Israeli tank twice rammed peacekeeping vehicles, causing damage but no injuries, according to UNIFIL. United Nations peacekeepers have served as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel for decades, but their mandate concludes at the end of this year.
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