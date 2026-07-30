ETV Bharat / international

France Allows 84,000 Wildfire Evacuees To Return Home As Cooler Weather Moves In

Embers smolder inside an olive tree during a wildfire in the Rethymno region on the southern Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, where two firefighters died while battling the blaze. ( AP )

Lege-Cap Ferret: France gave the go-ahead on Thursday for 84,000 evacuees forced out by a major wildfire to return to home, the strongest sign yet that firefighters are turning a corner in a grueling battle against the flames that have burned an area four times the size of Paris.

Europe is sweltering under an exceptionally hot and arid summer, creating tinderbox conditions for unprecedented fires that have flared from the Atlantic coast to the eastern Mediterranean and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate homes and vacation spots.

Firefighters battled flames in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Turkey on Thursday and were and tamping down smoldering forests in southwest France where 224,000 people had been forced to flee. Romania shut down both reactors at its Cernavoda nuclear power plant due to low water levels in the Danube River used to cool them.

Returnees in France clear away ash

Evacuees streamed back to nine localities in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that are now deemed safe. Among them was 50-year-old Sanachit Pho Ne Keo and his wife, who were relieved to discover that apart from black ash on an outside terrace, their home in Martignas-sur-Jalle wasn't damaged.

“Everything seems OK and it’s a good feeling!” he said. “The fire was pretty close, the last smoking embers are still close. But we could’ve expected worse.”

Regional health authorities recommended that returnees wear gloves and facemasks as they clean up and wash children’s toys and pets’ feeding bowls and paws. France’s public health agency reported that call-out doctors and hospital emergency wards in Bordeaux had seen a spike in cases involving asthma sufferers last weekend when the raging wildfire was still spewing dense clouds of choking smoke.

“We’re on the right track,” said Sophie Brocas, prefect of Bordeaux's Gironde region who gave the go-ahead for nearly two-thirds of the 224,000 evacuees to go home. They include 60,000 people allowed to return to three Bordeaux suburbs on Tuesday.

The returnees were told to keep phones on and pack bags in case they have to be evacuated again. The A63 highway south of Bordeaux also was being reopened, clearing a major artery for road traffic with Spain and vacationers as France enters its peak August holiday period.

Fire still smoking but not spreading

Gironde authorities said the blaze is no longer growing beyond the 42,000 hectares (about 162 sq. miles) already affected — an area four times that of Paris. Some expressed hope that hard-hit businesses could soon get back to work.

Capitalizing on the shift on momentum in fire crews' favor, police water cannons usually used for riot control are being added to the massive effort to extinguish embers and flare-ups, involving 3,300 firefighters and a fleet of two dozen planes and helicopters dumping water and retardants, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. More aid came from other countries, too.