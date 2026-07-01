ETV Bharat / international

Four Indian Americans Named to Carnegie's Great Immigrants List for 2026

Houston: Four Indian Americans, including cybersecurity executive Nikesh Arora and Harvard professor Mahzarin Banaji, have been named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York's prestigious Great Immigrants, Great Americans list for 2026.

The other Indian-American honourees are Harvard Medical School professor Dr Sanjiv Chopra and Vertex Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani.

The 2026 class comprises 25 naturalised US citizens from 21 countries and was announced as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The honourees will be recognised as part of the Carnegie Corporation's annual Fourth of July Great Immigrants, Great Americans campaign, which celebrates immigrants' contributions to the United States.