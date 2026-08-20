ETV Bharat / international

Founder Of Chinese Troubled Property Giant Evergrande Gets Life Term

In this handout photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Hui Ka Yan, also known as Xu Jiayin, founder of property developer Evergrande stands trial at the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Xu Jiayin, former boss of Evergrande Group, the property giant at the centre of China's housing market slump, to life in prison for multiple crimes and ordered confiscation of all his personal property.

The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court has fined Xu Jiayin CNY 8.82 billion and the Evergrande Group’s onshore operating unit Hengda Real Estate CNY 7 billion (about USD one billion).

These are some of the biggest corporate fines levied by a Chinese court for criminal charges, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The 67-year-old Xu, also known as Hui Ka Yan, was deprived of political rights for life. He pleaded guilty to charges including embezzlement of corporate assets and corporate bribery in April.

The court found Xu guilty of illegally absorbing public deposits, fundraising fraud, illegally issuing loans, fraudulent issuance of securities, unlawful disclosure of important information, and corporate bribery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The court also convicted Xu of illegally using funds and embezzlement, and Evergrande Real Estate Group of fraudulent issuance of securities. The illegal gains of the defendants shall be further recovered, and where recovery is insufficient, restitution shall be ordered.

The court also sentenced 56 personnel of the company, including Hui’s two sons, to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from 22 months to 18 years, with fines or property confiscated.

The court said the criminal acts of Xu and his two companies seriously disrupted the socialist market economy, infringed upon public and private property rights, and undermined the integrity of public officials in the performance of their duties.

Given the exceptionally large sums involved, the particularly egregious circumstances, the extraordinarily heavy economic losses caused, and the extremely serious harm to society, they should be severely punished in accordance with the law, the court said.

He was deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal assets were ordered confiscated. The court also ordered the continued recovery of his illegal gains and restitution for any remaining shortfall.

Xu, who rose from humble beginnings in rural China, where he was raised by his grandmother, ventured into property development and established Evergrande in 1996 when the Communist country began opening up its economy to private investments.

The company rose rapidly through an aggressive expansion programme funded with large amounts of borrowed money.

It suffered a massive setback when the Chinese government introduced measures to control debt in the country's property sector in 2020.

This prompted it to resort to the sale of its properties at huge discount rates to pay interest payments on huge borrowing, leading to its collapse in 2021.

The trial marks a milestone in Evergrande’s fall, from the peak of China’s property market to the world’s most indebted real estate developer, based on its total liabilities of USD 332 billion in 2023, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.