ETV Bharat / international

Russia, India, Saudi Arabia 'Blocking' COP30 Deal On Phasing Out Fossil Fuels, Says French Minister Barbut

People pose for photos outside the venue for the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. ( AFP )

Belém: The clock was ticking down on the slated final day of UN climate talks in Brazil Friday where a bitter fight over whether to mention fossil fuels in any agreement threatened to upend the event.

At stake at COP30 is securing a deal that paves the way for faster cuts to planet-warming emissions that are driving ever more extreme weather -- and proving that international cooperation can still function in a fractured world.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations in the Amazonian city of Belem, a new draft agreement unveiled by COP30 host Brazil made no mention of "fossil fuels" or the word "roadmap" that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had himself publicly championed.

European Union climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said the text was "unacceptable" and that the summit risked ending without an agreement. "I am saying it with a heavy heart, but what is now on the table is clearly no deal," Hoekstra told reporters.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European delegate said the bloc was being cast as "villains" for refusing to back the deal. Some member states were weighing a walkout, the delegate added, while others feared being blamed if the talks collapsed.

The conference, which was disrupted for several hours by a fierce blaze Thursday that tore a hole in the venue's roof -- as well as by two Indigenous-led protests last week -- was supposed to end on Friday evening at 6:00 pm (2100 GMT).

Well after that time, countries were sending staff back to their hotels, with the summit likely to spill over into the weekend.

Consensus required

Thirty-six countries -- including wealthy nations, emerging economies and small island states -- had warned in a letter to Brazil that they would reject any deal that did not include a plan to move away from oil, coal and gas.

France's ecological transition minister, Monique Barbut, told AFP that oil-rich Russia and Saudi Arabia, along with coal producer India and "many" emerging countries, were blocking the language. Arunabha Ghosh, a special envoy for South Asia at the talks, shot back against "finger-pointing."

"To assume that one side cares about the planet and the other side, because they are unhappy with the formulation, does not care about the planet, does grievous harm to the spirit of negotiations," he told AFP.