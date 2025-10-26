ETV Bharat / international

Former UK PM Sunak Turns Columnist, Offers Budget Advice Against Tax Rises

London: Former prime minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday began a new role as a newspaper columnist with some advice for the government ahead of the UK budget next month, cautioning Chancellor Rachel Reeves against resorting to tax rises to bolster the nation’s finances.

Writing in ‘The Sunday Times’, the 45-year-old former chancellor in the Conservative Party-led government draws upon his own experiences in the Treasury at No. 11 Downing Street in London to acknowledge the tough choices faced by a finance minister.

However, the Opposition MP believes the answer for the Labour government lies in spending cuts rather than tax hikes as the latter would have a depressionary effect on economic growth.

“Raising taxes would be a disaster for the UK — and particularly if increases are concentrated on a narrow base as Reeves tries to remain technically compliant with manifesto commitments. Such tax rises would be particularly distortionary and damaging to growth,” writes Sunak.

“The choice then is simple: spending cuts or tax rises. If the chancellor opts for the latter, it will crush confidence still further and depress growth, making next year’s budget even more painful than this one will be,” he said.

The next Spending Review, as the budget is known in the UK, is exactly a month away on November 26, with Reeves under increasing pressure as the interest on Britain’s long-term borrowing rises amid market worries about the sustainability of the country’s finances.

“But the UK issues much less long-term debt than it used to. Respected City (of London) figures calculate that this shift means funding has actually been cheaper this fiscal year than in the previous two,” Sunak claims.