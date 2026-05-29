ETV Bharat / international

Former Shaolin Head Monk Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison For Graft; Fined 3.5 Million Yuan

Beijing: Shi Yongxin, former head priest of China's Shaolin Temple, who played a significant role in popularising kung fu around the world, was on Friday sentenced to 24 years in prison under graft charges, official media reported. He was also fined 3.5 million yuan (around USD 516,000).

Sixty-year-old Shi, once regarded as the most influential Buddhist monks in China, was convicted of crimes including duty encroachment, embezzlement of funds and bribery, according to the Intermediate People's Court of Xinxiang City in central China's Henan Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The monk was sacked and detained in July last year for violating Buddhist precepts. The violations included maintaining long-term, improper relationships with multiple women and fathering illegitimate children.

He had been Shaolin Temple's abbot since 1999 and earned the nickname "CEO monk" for his role in transforming the institution into a popular brand worldwide.

Founded in 495 AD, the temple is located in the foothills of Song Mountain in China's Henan province. It is associated with Chan Buddhism, also known as Zen, under the Mahayana Buddhism school.

Besides its historical and religious significance, it is a renowned centre for training in martial arts, attracting students all over the world. It has inspired many films, TV shows and video games for years, and happens to be a popular tourist destination.

Shi appeared in a public trial on Monday and the verdict was announced on Friday.