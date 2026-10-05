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Former Prince Andrew Files Legal Action To Quash Warrants That Led To Searches Of His Residence

A judicial spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had filed a claim with the High Court in London and a hearing would take place Thursday.

Britain Former Prince Andrew
FILE - Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST

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London: Britain's former Prince Andrew has filed a legal action to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences. A judicial spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had filed a claim with the High Court in London and a hearing would take place Thursday. The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Mountbatten-Windsor was claiming that the searches conducted by Thames Valley Police may have broken the law.

Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted permission to challenge whether the force acted lawfully in conducting the searches relating to his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

Also Read

  1. UK Lawmakers Approve Release Of Confidential Documents On Former Prince Andrew
  2. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office Over Ties To Epstein

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FORMER PRINCE ANDREW
PRINCE ANDREW RESIDENCE SEARCH
FORMER PRINCE ANDREW AND EPSTEIN
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
BRITAIN FORMER PRINCE ANDREW

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