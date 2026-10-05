ETV Bharat / international

Former Prince Andrew Files Legal Action To Quash Warrants That Led To Searches Of His Residence

FILE - Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025. ( AP )

London: Britain's former Prince Andrew has filed a legal action to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences. A judicial spokesperson confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had filed a claim with the High Court in London and a hearing would take place Thursday. The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Mountbatten-Windsor was claiming that the searches conducted by Thames Valley Police may have broken the law.