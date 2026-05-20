ETV Bharat / international

Former Political Rivals Head To Rematch In Alabama Governor's Race And Runoffs For US Senate Seat

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to the crowd as protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Montgomery: Alabama will get a rematch between two high-profile nominees for governor while candidates of both major parties will head to runoff elections next month for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, easily won their respective primaries for governor on Tuesday, setting up their second head-to-head contest after Tuberville unseated Jones six years ago.

Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017 but his time in office was short-lived in the heavily Republican state. He is hoping voters' frustrations with their Republican-dominated government, including on issues like healthcare and the rising cost of living, will propel him to another rare Democratic victory in the Deep South.

"Change means rising wages, including raising the minimum wage," Jones said. "Change means expanding Medicaid to make healthcare affordable. Change means better jobs."

Tuberville's decision to enter the governor's race ignited a fierce battle among Republicans for an open Senate seat that is all but certain to stay red.

The runoff for the U.S. Senate slot for Republican and Democratic nominees will be held June 16. Congressional maps may soon change, based on the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that severely weakened the Voting Rights Act. That opens the possibility of new primaries in August under a redrawn map, which has confused many voters.

Tuberville and Jones rekindle political rivalry in governor's race

The November governor's race will feature a rematch between Tuberville and Jones, who is seeking a political comeback.

Tuberville, a former college football coach, said he is often asked about running against Jones for a second time, but he framed the race as one of competing ideologies.

"I'm not running against him. I'm really not. I'm running against socialism and communism," Tuberville said. "I'm running against an ideology that is so bad, that is so far left, that has nothing to do with the last 250 years, that this country has been great."

Jones said his campaign is about the belief that the state doesn't have to accept the way things have been with current leadership.

"For too long, folks in Montgomery have worked only for themselves and the powerful people who put them there," Jones said.

Tuberville defeated Jones in 2020 after Tuberville was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who also has backed his bid for governor.

Jones, the last Democrat to win statewide election in Alabama, became a national figure after his unlikely 2017 win.

During the primary, opponent Ken McFeeters accused Tuberville of not meeting the legal requirement to have lived in the state for seven years. Tuberville maintains he met the residency requirement, and the Alabama Republican Party dismissed McFeeters' challenge.

Senate primaries head to runoff with a GOP slot undecided

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination. He is a three-term congressman and member of the House's conservative Freedom Caucus who has said Alabama deserves a "Trump conservative" in the Senate.

"We're going to win this thing, and God's going to bless this great nation," Moore told supporters Tuesday night.

Trump endorsed Moore in the race giving him a boost in the crowded GOP field. During a brief telephone rally Monday night, Trump said, "Barry is going to do a fantastic job. He will fight for you in the Senate."