Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Party Leaders To Protest Outside Islamabad HC

Peshawar: All parliamentarians of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party would lodge a massive protest outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday demanding the release of their incarcerated leader from Adiala Jail, a top party leader said Sunday.

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi, announced that after the protest demonstration outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), party leaders will visit their incarcerated leader at the high-security jail in Rawalpindi. Khan, 73, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in connection with multiple cases since 2023 after he was first arrested in August that year.

Addressing a press conference here at the CM House, Afridi said that Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, has been kept in “complete isolation” since November 4, and no one has been allowed to meet him.

Neither Khan’s sisters, nor party leadership, nor lawyers, nor doctors are being permitted access, effectively placing him in full solitary confinement, he said, calling the situation “highly alarming.”

Afridi announced that on Tuesday, all parliamentarians would first go to the IHC to hold a strong protest in front of the court's chief justice, as despite his orders, the chief minister was not allowed to meet Khan. "It is a clear contempt of court. We will lodge a protest demonstration at the IHC," Afridi said.

The parliamentarians will then proceed to the Adiala jail to meet Khan, and in solidarity with his leader's sisters. Khan's sister Aleema Khan on November 28 filed a contempt of court petition in the IHC against the Adiala Jail superintendent and others for not being allowed to meet her brother.