ETV Bharat / international

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Signals Interest In Returning If Company Board Chooses

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. ( TVBS via AP )

WASHINGTON: Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges “serious mistakes” and signals interest in returning if the company board chooses. Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has signalled his interest in returning to the AI chip company.

In his first public statement since he was ousted last week following revelations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Huang said that he would be 'honoured' to come back if the board decides it’s in the best interests of shareholders, employees, “the company and America.”

He acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life but said, in a social media post, that he’s received an “outpouring” of support for his return.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the developments Tuesday. Key House lawmakers said Tuesday that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the chipmaker faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

Huang will appear before the committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight over China and intelligence issues.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the lawmakers said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Also Tuesday, Nvidia said it’s creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China.

Nvidia said the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls.