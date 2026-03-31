ETV Bharat / international

Former Kathmandu CDO Arrested For His Role In Crackdown Of Nepal’s Gen Z Movement

Kathmandu: Former chief district officer (CDO) of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged role in the crackdown of the Gen Z movement in September last year.

Rijal, who was named in the list of high officials responsible for suppressing the Gen Z movement in which 76 people were killed, was arrested from his residence at Subidhanagar in Kathmandu, according to Nepal police. The development comes days after the arrest of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

A probe commission formed to investigate the incident surrounding the Gen Z movement had recommended legal action against Oli and Lekhak, among others, under criminal offence. On Monday, Nepal’s Supreme Court refused to provide interim relief to Oli even as protests continued in Nepal over his detention.