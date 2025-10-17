ETV Bharat / international

Former Japanese Prime Minister Murayama, Known For Apology Over Wartime Aggression, Dies At 101

Japan’s former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama died at the age of 101 at a hospital in his hometown, Oita, on Friday

FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama stands before reporters prior to his statement of war remorse at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Aug. 15, 1995. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

Updated : October 17, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST

Tokyo: Japan’s former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who was known for his 1995 “Murayama statement” apologising to Asian victims of his country’s aggression, died Friday. He was 101. Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown, Oita, southwestern Japan, according to a statement from Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party.

As head of what was then known as the Japan Socialist Party, Murayama led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996. The apology he issued as prime minister on Aug. 15, 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender ending World War II, is seen as Japan's main expression of remorse for its wartime and colonial past. It has since been endorsed by all prime ministers until nationalist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stopped apologising in 2013.

Murayama had criticised growing attempts by nationalist lawmakers to discredit the apology for forced prostitution by citing the lack of official wartime documents specifically stating that the government at the time systematically forced Asian women to provide sex for Japanese soldiers at military brothels.

Last Updated : October 17, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST

