ETV Bharat / international

Former CEO Of SriLankan Airlines Found Dead, Days After Securing Bail In Corruption Case

Colombo: Former CEO of SriLankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena was found dead at his home in suspicious circumstances on Friday, days after he secured bail in a corruption case, police said. Chandrasena was granted bail on Tuesday after he was remanded in March in the case where he was charged with taking a kickback on the purchase of aircraft for the national carrier.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F U Wootler said that his body was discovered at his home. According to the police spokesman, he died of hanging, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported. The development comes a day after Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S Bodaragama issued a warrant for Chandrasena’s arrest over allegations that the bail conditions imposed by the court had been violated.

Prosecutors on Tuesday told the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that SriLankan Airlines' former CEO Kapila Chandrasena, the chief accused in the case, admitted to giving LKR 60 million in bribes to former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Chandrasena said Rajapaksa was given LKR 20 million three times at his home in the rural south in 2015 during his presidency. However, his lawyers argued that he had filed an affidavit in the court saying that his statement was recorded under duress.