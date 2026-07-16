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Former CEO Of Italian Highway Operator Handed A 12-Year Sentence Over Deadly 2018 Bridge Collapse

The former chief executive, Giovanni Castellucci, received a 12-year sentence after four years of trial and four hours of deliberations.

2018 Italy Bridge Collapse
FILE - Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, Aug. 14, 2018, in Genoa, northern Italy. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Genoa: An Italian court on Thursday convicted the former CEO of Italian highway operator Autostrade per l'Italian in the deadly collapse of Genoa's highway bridge that killed 43 people nearly eight years ago.

The former chief executive, Giovanni Castellucci, received a 12-year sentence after four years of trial and four hours of deliberations. He was among dozens of defendants convicted in the collapse that revealed serious lapses in the maintenance of Italian infrastructure.

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GENOA HIGHWAY BRIDGE COLLAPSE
2018 BRIDGE COLLAPSE
ITALY BRIDGE COLLAPSE
ITALIAN HIGHWAY OPERATOR

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