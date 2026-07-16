ETV Bharat / international

Former CEO Of Italian Highway Operator Handed A 12-Year Sentence Over Deadly 2018 Bridge Collapse

FILE - Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, Aug. 14, 2018, in Genoa, northern Italy. ( AP )

Genoa: An Italian court on Thursday convicted the former CEO of Italian highway operator Autostrade per l'Italian in the deadly collapse of Genoa's highway bridge that killed 43 people nearly eight years ago.

The former chief executive, Giovanni Castellucci, received a 12-year sentence after four years of trial and four hours of deliberations. He was among dozens of defendants convicted in the collapse that revealed serious lapses in the maintenance of Italian infrastructure.