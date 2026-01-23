ETV Bharat / international

'Murderous-Fascist': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Launches Blistering Attack On Muhummud Yunus

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday launched a blistering attack on Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the country's Interim Government, saying he is "a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland".

In a speech here, Sheikh Hasina said that the entire nation must rise united and "galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War in this grave hour". She said that to overthrow "the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs".

The former Prime Minister said that Awami League is independent Bangladesh's oldest and most important political party, inexplicably interwoven with the country's culture and democracy, defender of proud traditions of political and religious pluralism. Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh stands today "at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history".

"The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death," she said.

"Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland," she added.

Bangladesh is set to undergo parliamentary elections on February 12. Bangladesh Election Commission had in May last year suspended the registration of the Awami League as a party in May last year. The Interim Government has banned all activities by the Awami League.