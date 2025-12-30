Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia Passes Away At 80
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party said Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6 AM (local time) today, shortly after the Fajr prayer.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:34 AM IST
Dhaka: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia, the country’s first female prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), breathed her last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, the party said in a statement on social media platforms.
The BNP said Khaleda Zia passed away today at around 6 AM (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer, the party confirmed.
"The BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., shortly after the Fajr prayer. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul," BNP said.
The BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., shortly after the Fajr prayer. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul. pic.twitter.com/KY2948UPD5— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) December 30, 2025
Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She had been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time. Earlier this month, she was taken to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments; however, there was no significant improvement in her condition.
Her demise comes at a crucial political moment, with Bangladesh preparing for national elections scheduled for February 2026 amid heightened political tensions following last year's Uprising.
Just days ago, her son and BNP leader Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh after over 17 years of self-exile in London. Rahman had left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London. After collapse of Sheikh Hasina government last year, he was acquitted in several cases filed during the Awami League period, clearing the way for his return.
Tarique Rahman arrived in Bangladesh last week and was welcomed by a massive gathering of party leaders and supporters near the airport, in what was seen as a major political event ahead of the upcoming elections. Following Tarique arrival in the country, he also visited her mother in the Evercare Hospital.
On Saturday, Tarique Rahman, the BNP acting chairman, completed the formalities to enlist himself on Bangladesh's voter list and obtain a national identity (NID) card. The 60-year-old BNP leader visited the Election Commission (EC) office in Dhaka under tight security, where he provided fingerprints and iris scans for biometric enrollment after submitting his voter registration application online, officials said.
Meanwhile, further details regarding Khaleda Zia's funeral arrangements and official programmes are awaited.
Also read: