ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia Passes Away At 80

Dhaka: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, ​Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia, the country’s first female prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), breathed her last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, the party said in a statement on social media platforms.

The BNP said Khaleda Zia passed away today at around 6 AM (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer, the party confirmed.

"The BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., shortly after the Fajr prayer. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul," BNP said.

Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She had been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time. Earlier this month, she was taken to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments; however, there was no significant improvement in her condition.