ETV Bharat / international

Former Bangladesh Minister Arrested Amid Fresh Unrest During Awami League Lockdown

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh minister Swapan Bhattacharjee, a leader of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, was arrested on Sunday night in Dhaka, local media reported, amid fresh violence as supporters of the banned party began a two-day nationwide lockdown.

The former minister was involved in providing financial support for activities aimed at creating instability, the state-run BSS news agency reported, quoting police.

Bhattacharjee, a member of Bangladesh's minority Hindu community, served as state minister for rural development and cooperatives from 2019 to 2024 under the Hasina government.

His arrest comes amid a crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024. Several senior leaders of the party have been arrested since her government fell, while its political activities remain banned.

The former minister was detained around 9:11 pm local time in the capital's Gulshan area by a team from the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Police said that several cases had been filed against Bhattacharjee, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

Bhattacharjee was elected to Parliament from the Jessore-5 constituency as an Awami League candidate in the 2018 general elections. He had also won the seat as an independent candidate in the 2014 elections, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The arrest also comes as Bangladesh witnessed fresh violence on Sunday, the first day of the Awami League's two-day nationwide lockdown.