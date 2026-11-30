Former Bangladesh Minister Arrested Amid Fresh Unrest During Awami League Lockdown
Swapan Bhattacharjee, a member of Bangladesh's minority Hindu community, served as rural development and cooperatives minister from 2019 to 2024 under the Hasina government.
By PTI
Published : November 30, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST
Dhaka: Former Bangladesh minister Swapan Bhattacharjee, a leader of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, was arrested on Sunday night in Dhaka, local media reported, amid fresh violence as supporters of the banned party began a two-day nationwide lockdown.
The former minister was involved in providing financial support for activities aimed at creating instability, the state-run BSS news agency reported, quoting police.
Bhattacharjee, a member of Bangladesh's minority Hindu community, served as state minister for rural development and cooperatives from 2019 to 2024 under the Hasina government.
His arrest comes amid a crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists following the ouster of Hasina in August 2024. Several senior leaders of the party have been arrested since her government fell, while its political activities remain banned.
The former minister was detained around 9:11 pm local time in the capital's Gulshan area by a team from the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
Police said that several cases had been filed against Bhattacharjee, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.
Bhattacharjee was elected to Parliament from the Jessore-5 constituency as an Awami League candidate in the 2018 general elections. He had also won the seat as an independent candidate in the 2014 elections, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
The arrest also comes as Bangladesh witnessed fresh violence on Sunday, the first day of the Awami League's two-day nationwide lockdown.
Two people associated with the party were killed and several others injured in clashes with workers of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), according to local media reports.
The clashes, crude bomb explosions, arson attacks and road blockades disrupted transport in several parts of the country, including areas around the Padma Bridge.
The Awami League's political activities were first banned in May 2025 under the interim government that took charge after Hasina fled the country following weeks of student-led protests in August 2024.
The BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, which came to power after the elections in February, has maintained the ban.
Hasina has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024. In November 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters in 2024. She has rejected the allegations.
Bangladesh has sought her extradition from India. New Delhi has said Dhaka's request is being examined through a legal process.
Hasina plans to return home on December 16, the day Bangladesh celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.
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