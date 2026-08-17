ETV Bharat / international

Former Afghan Security Official Killed In Pakistan

Karachi: A prominent former Afghan security official was shot dead in Pakistan on Sunday, according to a police officer. Haji Hazrat Ullah alias Rorad Achakzai, who had migrated to Pakistan in 2021 after the Taliban takeover, was killed near his home in Quetta, Adil Shah, the police officer in the area, confirmed.

According to the police, armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on Achakzai while he was taking a walk in the Killi Raisani area near his home, killing him on the spot.

Shah said Achakzai was a prominent local anti-Taliban commander and militia leader of the Achakzai Pashtun tribe in Southern Afghanistan, which includes Kandahar province.

He led an anti-Taliban tribal movement around the Spin Boldak and the Kandahar border regions with Pakistan before moving to Quetta.