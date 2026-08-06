ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Seeks Lanka's Cooperation For Early Release Of Indian Fishermen, Boats

Colombo: India on Wednesday urged Sri Lanka to cooperate in the early release of Indian fishermen and their boats detained by its authorities, while reiterating that a humanitarian approach should guide the handling of the long-pending issue.

The matter figured prominently during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership during his official visit to Colombo, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Misri arrived in Colombo for a day-long visit. It was his first stand-alone visit to Sri Lanka as Foreign Secretary.

He held separate meetings with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja. During the talks, Misri discussed issues about fishermen and requested Sri Lanka’s cooperation for the early release of fishermen and boats detained in the island nation, the MEA statement said.

"He also requested that even as bilateral mechanisms continue to work towards finding a resolution of the various issues, a humanitarian approach keeping in view the livelihood requirements of fishermen should continue to guide our approach," it said.