Foreign Secretary Misri Holds Talks With His French Counterpart
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and French counterpart Martin Briens reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Paris: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with his French counterpart Martin Briens on Tuesday and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest.
Misri, who arrived in Paris on Monday, co-chaired with Briens, the Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue as well as the inaugural meeting of the India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue.
Aujourd’hui, le secrétaire aux Affaires étrangères, M. Vikram Misri, a coprésidé, avec le secrétaire général du ministère français de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères, M. Martin Briens, la 3e édition du dialogue stratégique indo-français sur l’espace, ainsi que la réunion inaugurale du dialogue indo-français sur la sécurité économique et les technologies critiques. Les deux parties ont également tenu des entretiens bilatéraux, passant en revue l’ensemble des relations entre les deux pays. Elles ont par ailleurs échangé leurs points de vue sur des questions régionales et mondiales d’intérêt commun. Today, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired with Secretary General of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Mr Martin Briens the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue as well as the inaugural meeting of India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, respectively. Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views of regional and global issues of mutual interest. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @mygovindia— India in France (@IndiaembFrance) November 10, 2026
"Both sides also held bilateral talks, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in France said in a post on X.
The last India-France Strategic Dialogue of Space was held in New Delhi in March 2024, during which both sides reviewed progress made since the first dialogue and discussed the robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G and commercial segments.
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