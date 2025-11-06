ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Office Rejects Allegations That Some Hindu Pilgrims Were Denied Entry Into Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the allegations that some Indian Hindus who were part of a Sikh group were denied entry into the country as "unfounded and misleading".

A group of nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday. A Hindu man said he was sent back along with six of his family members because of their religion.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the unfounded and misleading allegations that members of the Hindu community were denied entry into its territory," Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Husaain Andrabi said in response to media queries.

He said that a very small number of individuals were found to possess incomplete documentation and were unable to provide satisfactory responses to immigration authorities. Consequently, they were requested to return to the Indian side in accordance with standard procedures.