ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Ministers Of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye To Visit Pakistan For Talks On West Asia

Islamabad: Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye for discussions on a wide-range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia amid the war in Iran, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

At the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, will visit Islamabad on Sunday and Monday, the Foreign Office said.

During the visit, the foreign ministers will hold “in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region”, it added. The visiting leaders will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said.

It added that Pakistan “highly values its relations with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, and the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation and coordination with these countries”. Geo News reported that the meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in Turkiye but due to Dar’s engagement, he requested the leaders to come to Islamabad.