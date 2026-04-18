Foreign Ministers Of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, And Egypt Hold 3rd Consultative Meeting In Antalya
The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual interest
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Islamabad: Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in “key areas of mutual interest” in a third consultative meeting held in Antalya.
The meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday.
“The Foreign Ministers expressed a shared commitment to advancing this partnership, deepening coordination and expanding collaboration across key areas of mutual interest,” it said.
They also exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics, reaffirming the vital role of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.
The meeting comes as Pakistan prepares to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran to resolve the West Asia conflict, which caused significant economic strain and threatened regional stability.
The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan last week aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement. The group held the first meeting last month in Saudi Arabia, followed by a second one in Pakistan.
Earlier, the senior diplomats from the four countries met in Islamabad on April 14 for the inaugural Senior Officials’ Meeting. They also met Ishaq Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister, who urged them to devise a “cooperative framework” among Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.
Dar had appreciated the close, brotherly relations and convergence of views on important regional and global matters among the four brotherly countries, the FO said.
“He called for devising a cooperative framework among the four countries, focusing on the shared goals of peace, prosperity and economic development,” the FO added.
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