ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Ministers Of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, And Egypt Hold 3rd Consultative Meeting In Antalya

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech during the open ceremony during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Friday, April 17, 2026 ( AP )

Islamabad: Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in “key areas of mutual interest” in a third consultative meeting held in Antalya.

The meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday.

“The Foreign Ministers expressed a shared commitment to advancing this partnership, deepening coordination and expanding collaboration across key areas of mutual interest,” it said.

They also exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics, reaffirming the vital role of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

The meeting comes as Pakistan prepares to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran to resolve the West Asia conflict, which caused significant economic strain and threatened regional stability.