Foreign Companies Operating In Pakistan Sent Back USD 172 Million In Profits In 10 Months
The food sector followed with USD 30 million, while tobacco and cigarette manufacturers repatriated USD 26 million, according to the data.
By PTI
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Karachi: Pakistan's central bank has said that foreign companies which have operations in the country sent back USD 172 million in profits to their respective headquarters during April 2026, a 42 per cent increase compared to the same month of last year.
For the first 10 months of fiscal 2025-26 (10MFY26), the cumulative profit repatriation reached slightly over USD 2 billion, up 8.7 per cent from the corresponding period of last fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Tuesday.
This increase of repatriation of funds was mainly driven by the financial business sector, which accounted for USD 72 million in outflows, the State Bank said in its data report. The food sector followed with USD 30 million, while tobacco and cigarette manufacturers repatriated USD 26 million, according to the data.
Foreign companies' biggest flow of funds was to the United Kingdom with USD 81 million, it said. The central bank data noted that this steady growth in repatriation of funds by foreign companies indicated a growing confidence among foreign investors despite ongoing economic challenges, including currency fluctuations and global uncertainties.
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