ETV Bharat / international

Foreign Companies Operating In Pakistan Sent Back USD 172 Million In Profits In 10 Months

Karachi: Pakistan's central bank has said that foreign companies which have operations in the country sent back USD 172 million in profits to their respective headquarters during April 2026, a 42 per cent increase compared to the same month of last year.

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2025-26 (10MFY26), the cumulative profit repatriation reached slightly over USD 2 billion, up 8.7 per cent from the corresponding period of last fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

This increase of repatriation of funds was mainly driven by the financial business sector, which accounted for USD 72 million in outflows, the State Bank said in its data report. The food sector followed with USD 30 million, while tobacco and cigarette manufacturers repatriated USD 26 million, according to the data.