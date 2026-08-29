ETV Bharat / international

FM Sitharaman Lands In US For Six-Day Visit For G20 Talks And Meeting With Business Leaders

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman landed in the US for a six-day visit, during which she will participate in the G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting and meet with CEOs and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities.

Sitharaman arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday following a three-day visit to Canada, where she took part in the inaugural India-Canada Economic and Financial Dialogue.

She was welcomed by the Indian Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Namgya C Khampa and the Consul General of India in Chicago, Somnath Ghosh, according to an official statement. Sitharaman is on a nine-day joint visit to Canada and US, which is scheduled to end on September 2.

While in Chicago, the minister will participate in a roundtable conference with prominent investors and engage with leading CEOs, presidents and senior representatives of the private sector, the statement said.

The discussions will focus on India's investment opportunities, economic outlook and areas for strengthening business and investment partnerships between India and the United States.

Sitharaman will also visit the Polsky Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago, where she will exchange perspectives on entrepreneurship, innovation, technology commercialisation and strengthening linkages with India's rapidly expanding startup and innovation ecosystem, it said. The Union finance minister will later interact with members of the Indian community in Chicago.

She will also lead an Indian delegation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings in Asheville, North Carolina, which is being held under the presidency of the United States.