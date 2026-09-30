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Flydubai Tel Aviv Flight Incident: Cockpit Chaos, Pilot 'Stabbed', Attempt To 'Hijack' Or 'Crash' | Here Is What We Know So Far

Was it just an altercation between pilots or a serious attempt to crash or hijack the flydubai aircraft? Here is what we know so far.

Flydubai Tel Aviv Flight Incident
A FlyDubai aircraft takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST

5 Min Read
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New Delhi: A serious aviation incident was averted on Wednesday as a flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv in Israel from Dubai was forced to land in Saudi Arabia after what the airline said was an "incident", while the Israeli media called it an "altercation" between the pilots.

The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073 and carrying over 150 Israeli passengers, initially transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which signals unlawful interference, and later reverting to the initial code.

A flydubai spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport and all passengers were safe and accounted for. Several Israeli media houses reported that a fight had broken out between the plane's pilots, reportedly causing a distress signal to be activated. Flight-tracking data indicated that the plane was a Boeing 737 Max 8.

Theories of whether there was an attempt to crash or hijack the plane are making rounds on social media, though no official statement has been released that would explain what exactly transpired midair.

16,000 Feet Descend Within A Minute

Around two and a half hours after departing from Dubai, the plane abruptly descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and eventually landing in Tabuk (Saudi Arabia) about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

Citing a regional official, Associated Press reported that a fight broke out in the cockpit and apparently involved pilots. "It wasn’t immediately clear what had caused the fight," the official said.

"The crew have been questioned as part of the investigation,” the regional official added but did not say if anyone had been detained.

An Israeli official, according to AP, said that Israel believes the incident "may have been an attempt to attack Israelis, but the investigation is still ongoing".

Another official confirmed that Israel had scrambled warplanes, fearing a hijacking of the plane, though AFP later reported that the hijacking hypothesis was dismissed.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the premier had held consultations on the matter and was "monitoring developments".

"The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel," a statement said.

Bloodied T-shirt And 'Second Team Of Pilots'

The passengers on board had stepped in to separate the pilots during their altercation, with photos of a passenger with a bloodied T-shirt being shared on social media.

Channel 12 reported that authorities were investigating whether or not one of the pilots had attempted a possible suicide by trying to crash the plane, with the other pilot apparently intervening to prevent the crash. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.

It also reported that a second team of pilots, in civilian clothes, made the landing, though no official confirmation of the same was available. The two passengers reportedly prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane.

A video shared online shows a person with a bloodied face saying, "'We've taken control of the cockpit, and we're about to land'"

'Someone Stabbed The Pilot'

Passengers aboard the flydubai flight recounted scenes of panic, including screams, blood in the cockpit and a sudden dive, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

A passenger told the newspaper that they heard screams before the cockpit was opened and blood was seen inside.

"We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit, and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife,” the unnamed woman told the network via text message, according to The Times of Israel.

She said Israeli passengers helped restrain the attacker along with members of the crew.

"We prayed, 'Shema Yisrael'," she said. “There were also moments when we thought we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

Another passenger, who identified herself as Noam, told Channel 12 that passengers realised something was wrong after hearing screams.

“Screams began on the plane, by passengers who realised what was happening. We understand that one of the pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of the plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary,” she said.

Recovery Aircraft Sent

Following the emergency landing, flydubai was sending a second aircraft to Tabuk Airport to transport the stranded passengers to Tel Aviv. The Times of Israel said there was no immediate estimated time of arrival for the replacement flight.

The incident remained under investigation, with the airline saying further updates would be issued once additional confirmed details became available.

The incident comes as tensions are high across the Middle East, amid the regional war that erupted in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. It also comes just ahead of close-fought Israeli elections due to be held at the end of October.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said there were "indications" that Israel's enemies could try to attack ahead of elections, and was accused of "fear-mongering" by the opposition chief.

About Flydubai And Its Fleet

Commercial flights have flown between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the countries normalised ties in 2020. FlyDubai is the lower-cost sister carrier of Emirates Airlines. The UAE has become a popular vacation destination for Israeli tourists since the countries normalised ties in 2020.

The low-cost carrier’s fleet relies entirely on variants of the 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle aircraft that is widely used by airlines around the world. It has nearly 100 planes, including 69 of the Max 8 variant.

Dubai International Airport, where the plane took off from, is by far the Middle East’s busiest airport and the world’s largest in terms of international travel. It handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year.

Israelis were targeted in a string of hijackings and airplane attacks by Palestinian militants in the 1960s and 1970s. Israel has not experienced a hijacking in decades but maintains some of the strictest airport security in the world, including often invasive check-in procedures for Israel-bound flights.

Read More

  1. Israel-bound Plane Diverted To Saudi Arabia After 'Fight' Between Pilots
  2. UAE President Met With Israeli PM On Sunday
  3. Hamas Leader Says Israel To Use Gaza 'Blood' In Election
  4. Israel's Netanyahu, At UN, Calls Accusations Of Genocide In Gaza 'The Biggest Lie Of The Century'

TAGGED:

FLYDUBAI TEL AVIV FLIGHT INCIDENT
DUBAI FLIGHT INCIDENT
SAUDI ARABIA
COCKPIT FIGHT
PLANE HIJACK

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