Flydubai Tel Aviv Flight Incident: Cockpit Chaos, Pilot 'Stabbed', Attempt To 'Hijack' Or 'Crash' | Here Is What We Know So Far
Was it just an altercation between pilots or a serious attempt to crash or hijack the flydubai aircraft? Here is what we know so far.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A serious aviation incident was averted on Wednesday as a flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv in Israel from Dubai was forced to land in Saudi Arabia after what the airline said was an "incident", while the Israeli media called it an "altercation" between the pilots.
The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073 and carrying over 150 Israeli passengers, initially transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which signals unlawful interference, and later reverting to the initial code.
A flydubai spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport and all passengers were safe and accounted for. Several Israeli media houses reported that a fight had broken out between the plane's pilots, reportedly causing a distress signal to be activated. Flight-tracking data indicated that the plane was a Boeing 737 Max 8.
Theories of whether there was an attempt to crash or hijack the plane are making rounds on social media, though no official statement has been released that would explain what exactly transpired midair.
16,000 Feet Descend Within A Minute
Around two and a half hours after departing from Dubai, the plane abruptly descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and eventually landing in Tabuk (Saudi Arabia) about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.
FLYDUBAI BOEING 737 CO-PILOT ALLEGEDLY STABBED CAPTAIN REPEATEDLY IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK — N12— RT (@RT_com) September 30, 2026
Israeli authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack after the aircraft plunged from around 30,000 feet to 15,000 feet https://t.co/dVOJLJxij9 pic.twitter.com/eUzHWlsY0a
Citing a regional official, Associated Press reported that a fight broke out in the cockpit and apparently involved pilots. "It wasn’t immediately clear what had caused the fight," the official said.
"The crew have been questioned as part of the investigation,” the regional official added but did not say if anyone had been detained.
An Israeli official, according to AP, said that Israel believes the incident "may have been an attempt to attack Israelis, but the investigation is still ongoing".
Another official confirmed that Israel had scrambled warplanes, fearing a hijacking of the plane, though AFP later reported that the hijacking hypothesis was dismissed.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the premier had held consultations on the matter and was "monitoring developments".
Prime Minister's Office announcement:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 30, 2026
Following concerns over an aviation incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations on the matter and is monitoring developments.
The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the…
"The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel," a statement said.
Bloodied T-shirt And 'Second Team Of Pilots'
The passengers on board had stepped in to separate the pilots during their altercation, with photos of a passenger with a bloodied T-shirt being shared on social media.
Channel 12 reported that authorities were investigating whether or not one of the pilots had attempted a possible suicide by trying to crash the plane, with the other pilot apparently intervening to prevent the crash. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
It also reported that a second team of pilots, in civilian clothes, made the landing, though no official confirmation of the same was available. The two passengers reportedly prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane.
A video shared online shows a person with a bloodied face saying, "'We've taken control of the cockpit, and we're about to land'"
Timeline of flight #FZ1073 — all times UTC:— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 30, 2026
03:05 — Take off from Dubai International Airport
05:31 — Squawk changed to 7700
05:38 — Squawk changed to 7500
06:11 — Aircraft left Flightradar24 ground-based coverage
06:28 — Squawk 7700 received via satellite
06:58 — Last signal… pic.twitter.com/ChlUs4kRDU
'Someone Stabbed The Pilot'
Passengers aboard the flydubai flight recounted scenes of panic, including screams, blood in the cockpit and a sudden dive, according to a report in The Times of Israel.
A passenger told the newspaper that they heard screams before the cockpit was opened and blood was seen inside.
"We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit, and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife,” the unnamed woman told the network via text message, according to The Times of Israel.
She said Israeli passengers helped restrain the attacker along with members of the crew.
Footage taken by a passenger aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after the plane took a rapid plunge. pic.twitter.com/O3vd5644pL— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 30, 2026
"We prayed, 'Shema Yisrael'," she said. “There were also moments when we thought we weren’t going to make it out alive.”
Another passenger, who identified herself as Noam, told Channel 12 that passengers realised something was wrong after hearing screams.
“Screams began on the plane, by passengers who realised what was happening. We understand that one of the pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of the plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary,” she said.
Recovery Aircraft Sent
Following the emergency landing, flydubai was sending a second aircraft to Tabuk Airport to transport the stranded passengers to Tel Aviv. The Times of Israel said there was no immediate estimated time of arrival for the replacement flight.
The incident remained under investigation, with the airline saying further updates would be issued once additional confirmed details became available.
A recovery flight is now en route to Tabuk to pick up passengers from flight #FZ1073 and take them to Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/wknZKhKTGn— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 30, 2026
The incident comes as tensions are high across the Middle East, amid the regional war that erupted in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. It also comes just ahead of close-fought Israeli elections due to be held at the end of October.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu said there were "indications" that Israel's enemies could try to attack ahead of elections, and was accused of "fear-mongering" by the opposition chief.
About Flydubai And Its Fleet
Commercial flights have flown between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the countries normalised ties in 2020. FlyDubai is the lower-cost sister carrier of Emirates Airlines. The UAE has become a popular vacation destination for Israeli tourists since the countries normalised ties in 2020.
The low-cost carrier’s fleet relies entirely on variants of the 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle aircraft that is widely used by airlines around the world. It has nearly 100 planes, including 69 of the Max 8 variant.
Israeli passengers break into applause the moment Flydubai Boeing 737 touches down in Saudi Arabia— RT (@RT_com) September 30, 2026
Israeli media are calling it a miracle that a disaster was avoided https://t.co/kTgtM2lSWa pic.twitter.com/3viWxAJSRq
Dubai International Airport, where the plane took off from, is by far the Middle East’s busiest airport and the world’s largest in terms of international travel. It handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year.
Israelis were targeted in a string of hijackings and airplane attacks by Palestinian militants in the 1960s and 1970s. Israel has not experienced a hijacking in decades but maintains some of the strictest airport security in the world, including often invasive check-in procedures for Israel-bound flights.
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