ETV Bharat / international

Flydubai Tel Aviv Flight Incident: Cockpit Chaos, Pilot 'Stabbed', Attempt To 'Hijack' Or 'Crash' | Here Is What We Know So Far

New Delhi: A serious aviation incident was averted on Wednesday as a flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv in Israel from Dubai was forced to land in Saudi Arabia after what the airline said was an "incident", while the Israeli media called it an "altercation" between the pilots.

The aircraft, operating as flight FZ1073 and carrying over 150 Israeli passengers, initially transmitted squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which signals unlawful interference, and later reverting to the initial code.

A flydubai spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport and all passengers were safe and accounted for. Several Israeli media houses reported that a fight had broken out between the plane's pilots, reportedly causing a distress signal to be activated. Flight-tracking data indicated that the plane was a Boeing 737 Max 8.

Theories of whether there was an attempt to crash or hijack the plane are making rounds on social media, though no official statement has been released that would explain what exactly transpired midair.

16,000 Feet Descend Within A Minute

Around two and a half hours after departing from Dubai, the plane abruptly descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, before making an erratic circle close to the Jordanian border and eventually landing in Tabuk (Saudi Arabia) about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

Citing a regional official, Associated Press reported that a fight broke out in the cockpit and apparently involved pilots. "It wasn’t immediately clear what had caused the fight," the official said.

"The crew have been questioned as part of the investigation,” the regional official added but did not say if anyone had been detained.

An Israeli official, according to AP, said that Israel believes the incident "may have been an attempt to attack Israelis, but the investigation is still ongoing".

Another official confirmed that Israel had scrambled warplanes, fearing a hijacking of the plane, though AFP later reported that the hijacking hypothesis was dismissed.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the premier had held consultations on the matter and was "monitoring developments".

"The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel," a statement said.

Bloodied T-shirt And 'Second Team Of Pilots'

The passengers on board had stepped in to separate the pilots during their altercation, with photos of a passenger with a bloodied T-shirt being shared on social media.

Channel 12 reported that authorities were investigating whether or not one of the pilots had attempted a possible suicide by trying to crash the plane, with the other pilot apparently intervening to prevent the crash. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.

It also reported that a second team of pilots, in civilian clothes, made the landing, though no official confirmation of the same was available. The two passengers reportedly prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane.