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2 Maldivian Pilots Detained In UAE Over Alleged Plot To Down Flydubai Aircraft

Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 ( AP )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Dubai: Two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai have been arrested by UAE police in connection with an alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the suspected plot, according to media reports.

The duo were taken into custody on October 3, and their families have been formally informed of their detention by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Maldivian news portal Adhadhu reported. The Maldivian authorities have declined to comment on the detention of the two pilots, it said.

No official details have so far been released by the UAE authorities regarding the allegations against the detained Maldivian nationals or the status of the investigation into their possible involvement. The arrests came as UAE authorities widened their investigation into the September 30 incident involving flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national accused of attacking the flight's pilot, Machchhar, with an axe in an alleged attempt to take control of the aircraft and carry out a "terrorist attack". According to Male-based Mihaaru newspaper, the two male pilots are believed to have interacted with al-Hammami at their workplace and lived in the same building as him. However, authorities have not officially revealed the nature of their alleged links to the incident or disclosed details of the evidence against them. The two are among the six Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai and are reportedly the airline's most recent recruits from the Maldives, news portal edition.MV reported. The flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers and crew members, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the alleged attack took place.