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FlyDubai Incident: Trump Says Iran Will Be Hit 'Very Hard' if It Is Behind Copilot Who Tried To Crash Flight

People disembark from a FlyDubai carrying Israeli passengers who had earlier been aboard another FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia approaches Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday ( AP )

Jerusalem: U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that if Iran is linked to the copilot who tried to crash an Israel-bound flight, the Islamic Republic would be struck "very hard" for the attempt on the lives of more than 180 people aboard the jet.

Trump issued the warning as investigators worked to determine why the copilot stabbed the flight's captain, causing the FlyDubai plane to plummet before others on board stopped the attack and landed the airliner in Saudi Arabia.

The president was asked by reporters at the White House whether he had been briefed about any links between the pilot behind the attack and Tehran. He said, "We're working on it right now."

"I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now," Trump said. He did not elaborate about why he suspects Iran might be involved.

Asked if the U.S. would retaliate against Tehran if it was behind the attack, Trump said, "Oh they'll be hit, very hard, don't worry."

"You just ask them," he added. "They know what happened. They'll be hit very hard."

His remarks came as diplomatic efforts to end the war appear to have stalled.

Iranian officials indicated Wednesday that they received an official U.S. response to Tehran's latest proposal to end the seven-month war, which Trump had publicly rejected just days earlier. The officials did not say what the response contained and whether it was a rejection.

Trump said in a Time magazine interview published Thursday that he will not accept proposals from Iran that "he wouldn't have approved a year ago," and left open the possibility of resuming bombing after the Nov. 3 election in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the American military has dispatched roughly 9,000 troops aboard a group of ships to the Middle East, a U.S. official said Thursday. That could mean three carriers will be in the region as soon as late October, according to the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

Despite Trump's public rebuff, mediators have continued working with Iran and the U.S. to try to broker a deal to end the fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz, according to officials who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Passengers got into cockpit to take control of jet

Passengers on the plane — which was carrying 182 people, mostly Israelis, from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv — have described how the bloodied Indian captain managed to open the cockpit door to let them in before they grappled with the copilot and stabilized a descent so sharp that the plane's rudder was torn away.

"We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn't know who to turn to. But it was all instinct to survive," Asaf Rajuan, who was among those who intervened, said in a statement shared by Israel's presidency.

A regional official briefed on the investigation said the suspect, an Omani citizen, was under arrest and confirmed that Saudi authorities were working with countries, including Israel, to try to determine a motive. He said the UAE, the United States and Oman also were involved. Saudi Arabia said the copilot had been handed over to the UAE.

"All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing probe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without giving details, claimed the attacker underwent Islamist indoctrination. Asked who helped radicalize him, the prime minister told Fox News channel's "Fox and Friends" he did not know.