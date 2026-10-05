ETV Bharat / international

Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned Ben Gurion Crash In 9/11-Style Attack: Reports

Jerusalem: The Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv had planned to deliberately crash the aircraft into a building or another plane at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports in the Israeli media.

Hamam Al-Hammami, an Omani first officer who is currently under arrest, reportedly told investigators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that he intended to continue operating flydubai Flight 1073 normally after killing the aircraft's captain, Indian pilot Smit Machchhar.

According to the reports, his plan was to obtain the necessary landing clearances without arousing suspicion and then crash the aircraft into a building or another jet at the airport in an attack resembling the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Quoting sources, Ynet reported that Al-Hammami told investigators that he intended to initiate the plan while the aircraft was over Jordan and approaching Israel. By waiting until the final stage of the flight, he believed that he would prevent anyone from understanding what was happening in time to alert authorities or stop him from carrying out the plan.

The reports further said that Al-Hammami had also told investigators that if he was unable to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport, he planned to target a skyscraper in Tel Aviv or one of the US military bases in Jordan. However, the plan was thwarted after Captain Machchhar, despite suffering serious injuries, fought back against the co-pilot.

The Indian pilot managed to send distress signals and open the cockpit door, enabling crew members and passengers to intervene and restrain Al-Hammami. Two off-duty pilots travelling on the aircraft subsequently helped regain control of the plane and safely landed it in Saudi Arabia, preventing the attack from being carried out.

Captain Machchhar, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, recounted the attack during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. He said that Al-Hammami had asked to pray shortly before attacking him with a crash axe. Machchhar recalled that the first blow landed heavily on his head and that he initially believed the aircraft itself had suffered some kind of impact.

At first, Captain Machchhar said he thought the plane had been hit. However, as the assault continued, he realised that the danger was coming from the person sitting beside him in the cockpit. "The blows kept coming. I realised that it's not the aircraft; it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me," Machchhar said.

Sources cited by Israel's Channel 12 reportedly said that Al-Hammami had initially intended to carry out the plan in July but postponed the operation at the last moment because he was friends with one of the crew members.