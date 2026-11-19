ETV Bharat / international

Florida Pastor Convicted Of US Charges Related To Assassination Of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

MIAMI: A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship was convicted Wednesday of U.S. charges arising from the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Christian Emmanuel Sanon was found guilty on charges including conspiring to kill Moïse after a nearly eight-week trial in federal court in Miami.

He had faced a total of eight charges, including conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing. Federal prosecutors said South Florida was a hub for planning and financing the plot to oust Moïse and install a president of the conspirators’ choosing. The government said Sanon was the conspirators’ initial choice for Moïse’s replacement.

Prosecutors also said Sanon helped raise money for the conspiracy and arranged travel to Haiti and lodging for himself and others in that country. Sanon acknowledged in trial testimony that he was in communication at one point with people trying to replace Moïse, but pointed out that the group had moved on to another candidate long before the assassination. He denied any knowledge of plans to kill Moïse.

Sanon was born in Haiti and moved to the U.S. as a teenager. He testified that he worked with churches in Haitian immigrant communities in Florida and the Midwest. Haiti has not had a president since authorities said that a squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers killed Moïse and wounded his wife in a nighttime raid at their home on July 7, 2021. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship, political upheaval and foreign intervention that has long hindered democratic rule.

The election of a new president is scheduled for next year..Prosecutors said the scheme to kill Moïse included paying about two dozen foreign mercenaries with money obtained from U.S. government programs that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records. U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 40 people with crimes related to the assassination and a dozen have been convicted, including five who are serving life sentences.